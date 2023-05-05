‘Let’s figure out … how do we spend our time together’

On May 2, UW President Ana Mari Cauce sat down with The Daily and students in the journalism and public interest major to discuss the state of affairs at UW. During the hourlong forum moderated by Editor-in-Chief Jacob Renn, Cauce took questions on topics ranging from campus safety to UW dorm furniture.
Campus safety
Since the beginning of the school year, UW has seen students shot, on-campus attacks, and on May 1, a dead body found in the Art Building. When asked about the state of campus safety, Cauce reminded the audience to keep events in a national perspective.
“There is no question that we are concerned about violence,” Cauce said. “I’m concerned about violence across our country, it seems like any time you open the newspaper there’s another mass shooting someplace … Given the state of our country, saying this is one of the safest campuses doesn’t necessarily mean [there is no violence].”
When asked about off-campus student safety, Cauce cited improved weather and the creation of unarmed safety patrols along the Ave as concrete improvements that have been made in the wake of this past fall’s multiple violent incidents.
“There has been some real positive about having an office of campus safety that’s broader than the police,” Cauce said. “We are working closely [with the community] and the issues of safety in the University District are important to everyone in the [area] and also to vendors and employers who want you to go to the restaurants.”
Prison furniture in residence halls
One of the most contentious issues of the hourlong discussion came when the topic of Housing & Food Services dorm furniture came up. When questioned about furniture being assembled by prison labor, Cauce spoke about concern being misguided.
“I do want to say there is nothing inherently wrong with giving people in prison an opportunity to work,” Cauce said. “But they need to be good working conditions and paid working conditions.”
Additionally, Cauce used the question to talk about the importance of prison reform and of having meaningful dialogue with key stakeholders.
“I have been very involved with the post-prison education program,” Cauce said. “I feel very strongly about the importance of making sure that our prisons are not just places of punishment, but places of real rehabilitation.”
UW contracts for furniture with Correctional Industries, a Washington-based company that contracts with state correctional facilities and prisons to produce a range of products throughout the state.
The Black Student Union and the George Washington statue
When questions were opened to the general audience, Cauce was pressed on a perceived lack of progress with the Black Student Union on a multitude of issues, one of them being their demand for the removal of the George Washington statue on campus.
“The truth is we live in the state of Washington,” Cauce said. “Your diplomas will say University of Washington. There is no escaping the legacy of Washington at any state university except for maybe Evergreen [State College]. There is no question that there are incredible ugly parts to his legacy.”
While this answer did not include Bellevue College, Cauce spoke to possible changes to the statue to make it more appealing to the student body. According to her, the large size of the pedestal it currently resides on is not easily reconciled with his legacy as the president who established term limits.
“Washington was all about a citizen president, and the big pedestal, et cetera kind of makes it larger than life, but I don’t think we are going to erase the legacy of Washington, and I think it’s important for us to grapple with some very negative aspects [of it],” Cauce said.
Post-pandemic learning
The event marked the return of The Daily’s tradition of sitting down to talk with the president since the start of the pandemic. During the in-person event, Cauce reflected on how learning has changed over the past several years and how the college experience has adapted to a new landscape.
“A lot of learning … the conversations that took place outside the classroom, all suffered,” Cauce said. “It will be years before we really begin to realize what the effects of doing things entirely online were.”
Cauce also highlighted some of the positive aspects of online learning and meeting spaces, including being able to reach wider and more diverse audiences, a more streamlined and efficient way to attend international panels while maintaining a campus presence, and being able to provide opportunity to students unable to come to campus.
“Let’s figure out … how do we spend our time together in person,” Cauce said. “We’re still trying to figure it out and your input is very important.”
