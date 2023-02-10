Liability Defense Attorney Robert McKenna III Takes a Look Behind the Scenes of the American Legal System
It might be safe to say that the sum total of the average American’s knowledge of the U.S. legal system is directly proportional to the number of “Law & Order” episodes they’ve watched. However, even citizens who take their civic obligations seriously and sit jury duty when the summons arrives rarely get a full sense of what’s going on behind the scenes. Robert L. McKenna III, an attorney and founding partner at the Huntington Beach, California-based liability defense firm of Kjar, McKenna & Stockalper (who confesses to never having watched “Law & Order” and not knowing Claire Kincaid from Alexandra Cabot) says the reality of our court system has very little to do with what the public sees on television.
“Although it’s likely that you’ve seen stylized media portrayals of sleazy trial lawyers, forceful judges and rigid courtroom protocols, you may not know what to expect once you actually step through the double doors and enter [a] trial court,”The Law Dictionary has noted.
Robert McKenna on Separating Fact from Fiction in a Legal Timeline
One major disconnect between the reality of legal cases and their fabricated counterparts in the media is that even simple matters that never make it before a judge can’t be packaged into easily digestible 60-minute segments punctuated by timely commercial breaks. In fact, from start to finish, some litigation can span years. (The longest documented case in the recorded history of the U.S. court system was an extremely protracted estate suit filed on behalf of New Orleans heiress Myra Clark Gaines which ran an astounding 57 years and appeared before the Supreme Court no less than 17 times.)
While such lengthy litigation is the exception rather than the rule in criminal cases, helping clients understand just how long the liability litigation process can take is something Robert McKenna finds himself having to do on a regular basis. “When I’m answering people’s questions, [I’m] explaining why this is going to be filed [and] when it’s going to be filed, as opposed to just saying, ‘We can’t do it now, it’s going to happen next year’ [because] that sounds wildly arbitrary to somebody unfamiliar with the legal system,” McKenna acknowledged.
McKenna concedes lengthy delays can be hard to comprehend but he says the general public likely isn’t aware of just how massively underfunded the court system is. “We have the largest judicial district in the country in Los Angeles. We have more judges in one county than any other county in the country. We have hundreds, and hundreds of hundreds of judges, and we are so poorly funded that we [still] don’t have enough judges, we don’t have enough courtrooms,” he noted.
The backlog for getting civil cases through court is staggering. “Criminal is one side, civil is the other,” McKenna explained. Because there are constitutional requirements regarding swift, expedient trials and due process, criminal courts get preferences on jurors. “So that means civil cases are always going to be behind criminal cases and it [can] take years.” (McKenna reports most civil cases he’s currently trying are at the five-year mark.) Given the budget constraints, calendar priorities aren’t likely to change anytime soon. “It used to be, you file a motion, you wait three months. Now you file a motion, you wait a year.”
Every time McKenna meets with a new client, the first thing he tells them is that he has no control over the speed with which things happen. “I wish we could convince people that the court system is a vital part of our community and our state, and that it requires investment,” he added.
Robert McKenna on Things They Don’t Teach You in Law School—But Should
Robert McKenna maintains law school is another cog in the legal wheelhouse where the theory of law and the practice of law don’t necessarily align when it comes to the real world. In law school, you earn your research chops, you hone your skills in critical thinking and analysis, you study precedent. You learn how to build a case and to present and defend your supporting arguments. What law schools often do not offer lessons in, however, are some of the key soft skills essential to establishing a successful legal career.
“Soft skills are character traits and interpersonal skills that characterize a person’s relationships with other people. In the workplace, soft skills are considered to be a complement to hard skills, which refer to a person’s knowledge and occupational skills,” wrote Will Kenton, a veteran journalist with an expertise on the economy and investing regulations in an article for Investopedia. “Sociologists may use the term ‘soft skills’ to describe a person’s emotional intelligence quotient (EQ) as opposed to intelligence quotient (IQ).”
Over the course of their education, law students do learn a number of soft skills. Negotiation techniques are standard curriculum, and attorneys in training must also become adept at following instructions, respecting deadlines, and learning how to work as part of a team. However, the soft skills they potentially lack upon graduation include the ability to listen effectively and to communicate fully which are both vital to building trust and rapport with clients, judges, administrative staff, and court personnel. Likewise, they may have been given no practical examples of what it takes to become a mentor to colleagues or to command the respect required to lead a team; skills lawyers hoping to eventually find themselves on the partner track sorely need.
Robert McKenna on the Importance of Being Earnest…in the Courtroom
One bit of wisdom Robert McKenna wishes his educators had imparted when he was studying law was how truly important it is to treat courtroom staff as well — if not better — than you treat the judge. “I was lucky I had a mentor that I got to go sit through trials with,” he recalled. “...Thankfully, the first time I walked into a courtroom was with him. He knew the name of the court clerk, he knew the name of the bailiff. He said, ‘Hi.’ He asked how their kids were.”
McKenna relates he found the fraternization somewhat unsettling at first. While casual conversation initially felt out of place in the courtroom, he soon learned being polite, genuine, and friendly had their advantages.
How you present yourself when court is in session definitely influences a judge’s impression of you as a lawyer, but your soft skills — or lack thereof — are going to round out that judge’s overall perception, which can impact the outcomes of your future cases. “...Understand that a judge’s opinion of you will also be informed by what his staff has to say to him or her when nobody else is around,” McKenna revealed. “Court staff tend to be a very collegiate close group…throughout the courthouse, [so] if you get a bad reputation in Department 17, Department 25 may very well hear about it.”
Other than when zealously arguing a case, McKenna believes lawyers who let their combative personalities loose in the courtroom are their own worst enemies. “I’ve seen… lawyers [who are] just sometimes… naturally aggressive. They start arguing with the staff,” he said, admonishing. “...Don’t argue with the staff. That person can make your life more difficult. Maybe not in huge ways, but you can find yourself at the end of the calendar… you can’t ask for a favor. So, truly everybody in that courtroom is as important as the judge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.