Linzess Alternatives Over the Counter for Weight Loss, Linaclotide Generic Alternative OTC
Linaclotide is a prescription medication to treat IBS and other digestive conditions. It is sold under the brand name Linzess and often prescribed off label for weight management. Although effective there are natural alternatives that offer a safer and cheaper weight loss experience.
This article details some alternatives to Linzess for weight loss that are available over the counter.
Natural Linzess Alternatives Over the Counter for Weight Loss
PhenQ
PhenQ is a natural non-prescription diet pill that can be bought directly from the manufacturer.
For people wanting to lose weight naturally, a popular solution is PhenQ - it is critically acclaimed and has lots of positive reviews.
This revolutionary diet supplement helps boost metabolism and burn fat to reduce overall body weight.
It also works to balance hormones with its potent blend of natural ingredients, helping men and women feel more energized while they shed unwanted pounds.
With regular use of PhenQ, it's easy to maintain progress towards fat loss without having to rely on extreme dieting or strenuous workouts.
Moreover, the natural formula prevents cravings and hunger pangs which can be so hard to fight when trying to reduce body weight; this makes it easier for users to stay focused and continue losing weight without giving into temptations!
Zotrim
Zotrim is a natural supplement that helps users prevent food cravings in a safe and sustainable way.
Made from carefully selected herbal extracts, it provides a feeling of fullness after meals with fewer cravings overall.
It is easy to take as well - just one tablet taken with water before each meal ensures its effectiveness for the whole day.
With Zotrim, users can curb their appetite, improve metabolism, and enjoy improved energy levels - enabling them to make positive changes in their daily diet and reduce Body Mass Index (BMI).
What is Linzess?
Linzess is a prescription drug that can help improve the quality of life for sufferers of chronic constipation symptoms or irritable bowel syndrome. It is the brand name medication of the drug Linaclotide.
Linaclotide
Molar mass: 1,526.74 g/mol
ChemSpider ID: 17314504
IUPHAR ID: 5017
AHFS/ Monograph
ATC code: A06AX04 (WHO)
It works by increasing the secretion of chloride and water in the intestines, which helps loosen and break down stool for easier passage, leading to a more comfortable digestive experience.
In addition to improving the frequency of bowel movements, Linzess can also reduce abdominal pain and bloating associated with these conditions.
Thanks to its effectiveness, it has quickly become a go-to medicine for many people trying to manage their symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
Linzess and Weight Loss
Linzess, an FDA (food and drug administration) approved prescription medication, is predominantly prescribed to aid in the treatment of intestinal problems such as constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.
The prescription drug Linaclotide was approved by the FDA in 2012 for treating chronic idiopathic constipation.
More recently, Linzess has become popular for its weight loss benefits. Studies have been conducted to evaluate Linzess's capability to reduce body mass index (BMI) and improve overall health outcomes for overweight or obese adults.
Linzess works by controlling muscle contractions in the small intestine thus impacting the movement of food within the digestive tract.
This increased passage means that fewer nutrients are absorbed which translates into reasonable amounts of BMI and fat reduction over time.
Despite its proven efficacy for weight management and reducing BMI, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional before taking any medications to ensure it is the best option for you.
Prescription Drugs Like Linzess
Here is a list of drug class alternatives to Linsezz for Chronic idiopathic constipation cic and to treat IBS. The following prescription medication has been prescribed by a qualified healthcare provider.
Amitiza (lubiprostone)
Bentyl (dicyclomine)
Kristalose (lactulose powder for solution)
Lactulose (oral solution)
Motegrity (prucalopride)
Trulance (plecanatide)
Zelnorm (tegaserod)
Generic Linzess to Take Instead?
There is not a generic Linzess at this point in time.
If you have chronic idiopathic constipation or IBS with constipation and you do not wish to take Linzess for whatever reason the alternative drugs above are options.
If your main concern is losing weight and body fat reduction then a dedicated diet pill would be a far better option. Linzess can help weight loss but it is not its main modus operandi.
Why are Natural Alternatives Better for Weight Loss?
PhenQ natural diet pills are a safer option for losing weight than Linzess.
PhenQ works to speed up metabolism, decrease calorie absorption, suppress appetite and increase energy levels, allowing users to lose excess fat without any dangerous ingredients.
PhenQ contains only naturally occurring ingredients like green tea extract, capsimax powder, chromium picolinate and nopal cactus that promote biological processes inhibited by fat storage.
On the other hand, Linzess is a prescription drug used primarily to treat IBS and chronic constipation but also prescribed off-label as a weight loss medication.
Prescription medications can potentially cause dangerous side effects such as dizziness, heartburn, headache, diarrhea and pancreatitis.
For these reasons, phenQ natural diet pills are preferable to Linzess for weight management.
Taking Linzess - Dosage
Taking medications to improve the symptoms of abdominal discomfort can be challenging. Thankfully, Linzess can help relieve pain and prompt bowel movements.
Best of all, because it is designed to be taken once daily, you don't have to worry about remembering multiple doses every day.
To get the most out of this medication, it's important to take this medication on an empty stomach at least thirty minutes before your first meal of the day.
Linzess Side Effects
The side effects of Linzess can be fairly wide.
Experience severe diarrhea
Abdominal pain or stomach pain
Weight gain
Severe allergic reaction
Drug interactions
Taking Linzess can cause various side effects and adverse effects such as stomach pain, diarrhea, constipation, or change in bowel habits. Allergic reactions to other medications may also occur.
Reported instances of chest pain and new or worsening reflux esophagitis have also been reported.
On rare occasions, taking Linzess may also result in decreased appetite, muscle cramps or spasms, abdominal obstruction, and renal impairment that can potentially lead to a worsening of renal function.
While some of these side effects can be managed with lifestyle changes and symptom relievers, others may require further medical intervention in order for them to subside.
As such it is important to consult with a healthcare provider before taking Linzess in order to discuss any potential risks and benefits individualized to each person's health condition.
How Much Does Linzess Cost?
The list price of Linzess is between $500 and $610 per month without insurance.
Can I get Linzess on Insurance?
It is good news for those considering the use of Linzess that the majority of commercial health insurance and Medicare plans cover its prescriptions.
In fact, 93% of Medicare Part D beneficiaries have their Linzess medication covered. Unfortunately, coverage requirements can vary from one insurance company to another, so patients may be required to try less expensive medications before they can access Linzess.
It is reassuring to know that if a patient and physician feel Linzess would be beneficial, there is a high chance it will be covered.
Linzess Alternatives for Weight Loss Summary
Linaclotide is a clinically proven and FDA‑approved medication used to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS‑C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The most common brand is Linzess and offers adults significant relief, resulting in fewer visits to the bathroom, more frequent complete spontaneous bowel movements, and better overall abdominal comfort compared to placebo. In clinical studies across multiple patient groups,
The prescription drug has shown to help adults reduce their troublesome symptoms of IBS-C and CIC without the risk of serious side effects or addiction associated with opioids.
Linzess is unique in that it works in the gut––not absorbed into the bloodstream––to relax muscles surrounding the intestines which helps relieve painful symptoms.
One of the side effects of Linzess is weight loss. Although it is sometimes prescribed by a healthcare provider to overweight or obese individuals a natural dietary supplement is often more suitable.
PhenQ, for example, is naturally formulated and does not have the side effects associated with Linzess. It is also far cheaper at $69.99 a month compared to around $500 - $600.
