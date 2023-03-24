Lord pitches gem, but UW’s offense falls flat at No. 7 UCLA

The Washington baseball team had very little room for error Friday afternoon.
Luckily, in the first game of its road series at No. 7 UCLA, UW junior starting pitcher Kiefer Lord didn’t make very many mistakes.
But in the bottom of the fourth, with the game stuck in a 0-0 deadlock, one pitch resulted in a 2-RBI home run off Lord, erasing UW’s narrow margin for error as the ball stretched over the right field wall. UCLA added three more runs off the bullpen, and UW couldn’t get its bats going in a 5-1 defeat at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
Aside from the one home run allowed, Lord (3-1) was exceptional against the Bruins’ vaunted lineup.
Lord lasted six innings on the mound, allowing six hits and two runs, and striking out a whopping eight batters. With the performance, his season ERA was brought to an impressive 2.67.
When he walked off the mound, however, Lord was in line for his first loss of the season, as UW failed to generate any run support and faced a 2-0 deficit. It wasn’t until the top of the ninth inning, when redshirt junior Michael Snyder hit a solo home run, that the Huskies (14-6, 2-2 Pac-12) scored their first run of the game. By that point, the Bruins (16-3, 6-1 Pac-12) had pocketed a comfortable 5-1 lead after scoring three more runs off the Huskies’ bullpen in the seventh inning.
It took UW until the very final frame, in desperation mode, to finally manufacture its first run. With eight total hits, though, it had ample opportunity before the ninth inning to score some runs.
In the top of the fourth, the Huskies had runners on first and third base with just one out in a tie game. But a strikeout, followed by a flyout, ended that threat. Later, in the top of the eighth, it had a bases-loaded opportunity with two outs. It was to no avail, as the inning harmlessly ended with a strikeout.
The final statistic of nine runners left on base for UW, in comparison to only one run produced, paints a picture of what could have been against the powerful UCLA. Had the Huskies found more success with their bats, Lord’s outing could have gone down as an elite pitching performance, and UW could have had a signature win over a top-10 team.
UCLA, though, is one of the nation’s top programs for a reason, and its 13 strikeouts of UW hitters was critical in preventing the Huskies from sustaining momentum.
Snyder and freshman Sam DeCarlo finished with multiple hits apiece for UW, each going 2 for 4 on the evening.
UW will face another tough game at UCLA in game two on Saturday, March 25, at 6:00 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
