Moving into private housing in the U-District?

Making your off-campus housing safe can seem overwhelming and expensive, but is easier than you think. To simplify your quest, here are some steps you can take to make sure your home is secure.
According to SPD's database, the University District neighborhood was struck with 2,097 property crimes and violent offenses in 2021 and already 540 in 2022. Because of this, the area surrounding the UW campus has built a dangerous reputation that makes it imperative to take precautions every step of the way.
A Ring doorbell is the first product every home in the U-District should have. Outside of the hilarious and viral videos caught on camera by friends and family entering the home, this camera lets you see who is at your door even if you're not at home with high-tech motion detectors. This is also helpful when tracking packages when no one is home. You can buy a ring doorbell off Amazon for $99.99 with all the tools needed for installation.
Not trying to spend too much money?
No worries, security signs can trick people into thinking your home is protected. The classic "Smile You're On Camera” sign adds a layer of security for spur-of-a-moment break-ins as well as “WARNING 24-hour Surveillance” signs. You can find both of these on Amazon for under $10. A study conducted by the University of North Carolina’s Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology found that security signs discouraged around 25% of robbers. [CQ pg. 38, table 4]
Most houses in the U-District are older multi-leveled homes filled with bedrooms on every floor. Keeping ground-level windows locked is a key player in reducing break-ins. To take it a step further, install an extra-strong lock for windows. This lock is from Amazon and works on horizontal and vertical sliding windows for just $5. If you have very visible windows, there are also security grills available on Amazon for under $80 that can make sure your home is not a target to burglars.
Moving to more creative methods, people have found great success with planting thorny bushes such as Common Holly or Giant Rhubarb at the possible break-in points. Home depot carries both plants for under $30 with free shipping to your home. Burglars are often looking for the easiest entrance and any way of complicating their path acts as a deterrent.
Another concern that is pervasive in our community is forgetting or losing your key on a night out which could leave you stranded outside. Installing a keypad should be considered for students who often find themselves in this situation. Some properties in the U-District have shifted away from keys and have keypad locks already.
Amazon carries a Sifley Smart Lock for $129.99. This lock once installed has 5 different ways to verify users for entry including a fingerprint, code, fob, smartphone, and key. Splitting this device between all roommates could be the perfect way to make sure all people living in the house can get home safely.
Reach writer Pontea Sabi at huskymedia@dailyuw.com.
