Natural Alternative to Metformin Over the Counter for Weight Loss and Blood Sugar Control
Metform is one the best prescription medications for diabetes and blood glucose levels. It is also used effectively for weight management. There are however, certain prohibitions to using Metformin as a weight loss medication - it is prescription only, can cause side effects and is expensive. Thankfully there are highly effective natural metformin alternatives over the counter - here are the best substitutes.
Natural Metformin Alternatives Over the Counter
Here are the best selling natural alternatives to Metformin available to buy over the counter without prescription.
PhenQ - fat burner and appetite suppressant
Altai Balance - Lower blood sugar levels
The two natural substitutes above can be ordered directly from the manufacturers. Both supplements can be used in combination (stacked) for best results. PhenQ for weight loss and Altai Balance to regulate blood sugar levels. If you do wish to purchase both you will have to make two separate purchases.
PhenQ - Reduce Body Fat and Control Food Cravings
CLICK to view PhenQ price from official website
PhenQ is a natural supplement that has quickly become the go-to choice for those wishing to reduce their body weight and lower and control blood sugar levels. There are many real PhenQ reviews from customers who have experienced fast and permanent weight reduction.
Unlike Metformin, which is a prescription drug designed for this purpose, this supplement relies on natural ingredients to provide the same outcome.
PhenQ has natural ingredients that have been scientifically proven to assist with natural and significant weight loss, such as caffeine and capsimax powder, while also improving blood glucose levels.
Not only does it come with all these beneficial side effects, but it works efficiently and effectively. It is not surprising why health conscious individuals have switched from Metformin to PhenQ as their preferred method in controlling weight.
Altai Balance - Naturally Lower Blood Sugar Levels
CLICK to view Altai Balance price from official website
Altai Balance is a 100% natural dietary supplement that has been formulated to aid in regulating blood sugar levels and provide relief for those battling diabetes.
This natural provides users with all of the benefits of Metformin, but without the adverse side effects oftentimes experienced when using pharmaceuticals.
With scientifically proven herbs sourced from the pristine environment of Siberia, Altai Balance helps to balance helpful hormones in one’s body, and break down glucose more effectively. As an extra bonus, this blood sugar control supplement also contains antioxidants to help improve overall health and vitality.
Highly regarded by endocrinologists and integrative physicians around the world, Altai Balance is quickly becoming a preferred choice amongst those looking for a natural way to regulate their blood sugar control.
Metformin to Treat Diabetes (Improve insulin sensitivity)
Metformin is an oral medication that's used as a first-line treatment for type-2 diabetes to reduce insulin resistance and improve blood glucose levels . In the USA, Melaformin is generally distributed as Glucophage or Glucophage XS, but there are several other brand names as well.
Although metformin is not FDA-approved for weight loss, appetite suppression is one of the main additional benefits so doctors sometimes prescribe Metformin as an anti-obesity treatment to reduce BMI and prevent weight gain.
What is Metformin and How Does It Work?
Metformin (diabetes management) belongs to a class of drugs known as biguanides. Unlike many other diabetes medications, biguanides are always taken orally.
Type-2 diabetes inhibits the body's ability to regulate sugar (glucose) and use it for energy. This can elevate blood sugar to unhealthy levels.
Metformin (oral medications) can also be used to treat Polycystic ovary syndrome.
High Blood Sugar Levels
When the level of sugar in the blood becomes too high, the pancreas releases insulin to help bring it down. Type-2 diabetes limits this ability. It also limits the amount of sugar the cells can absorb. As far as human biology goes, it's the equivalent of someone throwing a huge spanner into the works. [1]
Biguanides regulate blood sugar levels, limiting sugar absorption at the intestinal level, preventing the liver from producing it, and enhancing insulin sensitivity. [2]
Metformin is the only biguanide medication available as an antidiabetic and it's very popular with type-2 diabetics who are unable to control their blood sugar levels with diet and exercise alone.
In 2020, metformin was the third most commonly prescribed medication in the USA, with doctors issuing more than 92 million prescriptions.
Metformin for Weight Loss
Metformin reduces hunger. Its ability to do this makes it possible for people to feel satisfied with smaller portions of food and avoid the temptation to snack.
As with all other weight management aids, the drug does not act like a magic pill, it only supports the efforts dieters are making with low-calorie dieting and exercise.
Although many users achieve respectable levels of weight loss while using the medication, it's unclear how metformin keeps hunger under control.
However, recent findings suggest it may work by modulating the hypothalamic appetite regulatory centers in the brain, initiating favorable changes in the gut microbiome, and reversing the metabolic consequences of aging. [3]
Alternatively, some researchers believe the hunger-reducing effect of metformin could be due to some of its less pleasant side effects. It's not unusual for the drug to cause gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
It's harder for this theory to carry water because when people lose weight with metformin they rarely say it was because it made them feel too ill to eat.
However, there is no denying gastrointestinal problems are a common side effect. A study published in Research in Pharmacy Practice provides confirmation. It also suggests the tablet form is much harder to tolerate than metformin capsules. [4]
Nevertheless, metformin has a reputation for being well tolerated by most users and many of them report appetite suppression and weight loss. The truth is, although it is clear that popular anti-diabetic can reduce appetite, as far as the science goes, researchers are still playing catch up.
Metformin Dosage and Usage Guidelines
Metformin is available in two versions:
Immediate release (Glucophage)
Extended-release (Glucophage XR)
The initial dose for metformin immediate release is one (500 mg) pill, two times per day. There is also an 850 mg version which is only taken once per day.
This dose is often increased in 500 mg / 850 mg increments every one to two weeks. The maximum dose is 2550 mg per day. Based on the patient's response, the doctor who prescribes metformin will decide how high the dose should be.
In the case of metformin extended release, the initial dose is 500 mg to 1000 mg once per day. The prescribing doctor may increase the dose in 500 mg increments every week up to a maximum dose of 2500 mg per day.
Metformin Weight Loss Results
Metformin weight loss results can vary greatly from one user to the next. Some people report losing two pounds or more per week, while others say they did not get any benefits at all.
Research data also suggests metformin may work better for some people than it does for others.
One systematic review and network meta-analysis of 34 clinical trials found that the medication delivered a significant decrease in body mass. [5]
However, the researchers who conducted a more recent meta-analysis of the data from 21 studies concluded metformin only delivered a modest reduction in BMI and questioned whether the weight losses were high enough for metformin to qualify as a weight loss drug. [6]
Several studies suggest any fat loss metformin users attain may be dose-dependent, with higher doses providing the best results.
Metformin Side Effects
Metformin treatment has many known side effects, some of which are more common than others.
Here are some of the most common metformin side effects:
Decreased appetite
Low blood sugar levels
Abdominal discomfort or stomach pain
Diarrhea
Insomnia
Fever/chills
Fast or shallow breathing
Pain in the lower back
Side pain
Muscle pain/cramping
Pain while urinating
These are some of the less common side effects some metformin users may experience:
Anxiety
Depression
Headaches
Nausea
Dizziness
Cold sweats
Mental confusion
Difficulty concentrating
Blurred vision
Cool/pale skin
Chest discomfort
Tightness of the chest
Breathing difficulties
Racing/pounding heartbeat
Increased hunger
Heavy sweating
NIghtmares
Jitters
Slurred speech
Behavioral changes
Feeling unusually tired or weak
Seizures
Coma
Metformin also has the potential to cause lactic acidosis and impair kidney function.
Lactic acidosis is characterized by a build-up of lactate within the body. It causes the blood to become more acidic than normal. If allowed to persist, lactic acidosis can be a life-threatening condition so the FDA insists Glucophage and other brands of metformin be distributed with information sheets that bear black box warnings that point out the risk of lactic acidosis.
Research suggests metformin-associated lactic acidosis had a 50% mortality rate during the period 1960-2000. However, data from the same study suggests the mortality rate has now dropped to 25%. [7]
That's still not great odds but it's important to bear in mind lactic acidosis is one of the rarer metformin side effects.
Where to Obtain Metformin for Weight Loss
Metformin is available from all good pharmacies but you will need to walk through the door with a prescription if you want to exit with a box of pills in your hand.
As far as the usage costs go, if you can obtain a prescription, using metformin for weight loss can be surprisingly cheap. Many pharmacies have offers that make it possible to obtain 60 tablets for well under $10.
However, bearing in mind the drug's hit-or-miss success rate and the risk of unpleasant or dangerous side effects, buying metformin to use as a diet pill could be more of a gamble than a wise investment.
Metformin and Weight Loss
Although some people who do not have diabetes achieve modest to reasonable weight losses while using metformin, the potential health risks associated with the drug make it hard to justify using it in this way.
Metformin is FDA-approved for treating type-2 diabetes, not obesity. It offers the greatest value as an antidiabetic, not a slimming pill. Loss of appetite and weight loss are only two of the possible side effects.
Although researchers are unsure how metformin supports weight loss, it is clear that the drug reduces hunger. Again though, how it achieves this is still a gray area.
Drugs and natural supplements that control hunger can be useful weight loss medicines but customer feedback makes it clear metformin does not work for all. It's a hit-and-miss option that has performed well in certain weight loss studies and very poorly in others.
Some natural supplements offer a wider range of weight loss benefits and are infinitely safer to use. The best options even have money-back guarantees.
FAQs
Can people without diabetes take metformin?
Yes. Although metformin is only FDA-approved as a medication for type-2 diabetics, doctors sometimes prescribe it as an off-label weight loss aid. It also has value in other areas including reducing the risk of metabolic syndrome in people who take antipsychotics.
Will I still lose weight with metformin if I don't diet?
A low-energy diet needs to be at the heart of every weight loss plan. Metformin may make it easier for you to stick with your diet by controlling your hunger but it will not work as a substitute.
Which one is best, Glucophage or Glucophage XR?
Both brands do the same thing. One is not better than the other. The only difference is Glucophage XR is an extended release medication so you only need to take one dose per day.
Research Sources
1. Type 2 Diabetes: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/type-2-diabetes/symptoms-causes/syc-20351193
2. Biguanides: https://www.diabetes.co.uk/diabetes-medication/biguanides.html
3. Metformin: Mechanisms in Human Obesity and Weight Loss: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6520185/
4. Severity of Gastrointestinal Side Effects of Metformin Tablet Compared to Metformin Capsule in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Patients: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5463552/
5. Role of Metformin in Overweight and Obese People Without Diabetes: A Systematic Review and Network Meta-Analysis: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30511328/
6. Effects of Metformin in Obesity Treatment in Different Populations: A Meta-Analysis: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7243386/
7. Mortality Rate in So-Called “Metformin-Associated Lactic Acidosis”: A Review of the Data Since the 1960s: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25079826/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.