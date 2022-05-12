Navigating moving season

Move-in/move-out season: the only time of the year that is arguably more stressful than finals.
There is a lot that goes into the process of moving, and as a college student, there can be a lot of unknowns. The following is a guide to navigating move-in, in the hopes that it can answer some of the tougher questions.
Renting Moving Vans
When renting moving vans, it is important to have a few key pieces of information ready: where you are moving to, a timeline of when you need to arrive, and how much you are moving. Overall, there are many moving companies who are willing to provide quotes with ease. It is important to make sure the company you work with is accommodating and efficient. The following are just a few companies you can reach out to with any moving needs.
Two Men and a Truck is a moving company based in Woodinville, but they service Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, and Bothell as well. They can provide moving supplies such as boxes, bubble wrap, and packing tape to ensure your items are well taken care of, or even a packing service. While they do not have flat rates, you can call for a quote and their customer service team will get you squared away. They will also store your belongings at their facilities in between move-in dates. They also offer cross-country moving assistance, as they boast locations in 46 states.
Western Van is a local moving service based in Seattle. They focus on moving through the Washington state area, anywhere from Seattle to Bellevue, Kirkland, Olympia, and more. They can give you a quote virtually or over the phone for their services.
UNITS Moving & Portable Storage
UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is a moving company based in Kent. They service much of the Washington State area and are known by customers as being prompt and accommodating. They also offer storage units in the event that you need a place to hold furniture or other items for a period of time.
Finding Cheap Furniture
As college students, we do not often have an extravagant furniture budget, but that does not mean there are no ways to get cheap, but quality, furniture.
OfferUp is a website that assists in buying and selling items locally and with ease Although it is not strictly furniture, there are a variety of items listed and many can be helpful when furnishing a new home, apartment, dorm, etc. You can search for specific items on the homepage of the website and directly contact sellers with questions or inquiries.
Facebook Marketplace is an online buying and selling platform that can be utilized through a Facebook account. Similar to OfferUp, all kinds of items are listed and you can directly message the seller to negotiate or ask questions. Sometimes, items are even listed for free as long as you are able to pick them up yourselves.
Amazon has a variety of items and many can ship at an expedited rate if needed. A feature of Amazon that is not very widely known is the ability to purchase lightly used items at a discounted rate. This is very helpful in purchasing furniture, decorations, and more.
Ikea has a location in Renton, Washington, and is a popular place for affordable, yet quality, furniture. They also have many necessary household items such as kitchen and dinnerware that can help make a new house into a home.
Reach out to Friends
If all else fails, it never hurts to reach out to friends and family. Sometimes, local family and friends might be getting rid of furniture and would be happy to help out college students. It even helps to ask graduating seniors who you know are moving away; oftentimes, they will appreciate you helping them take their excess furniture off their hands.
The Median — 17th Avenue
In Seattle, you can find furniture in the most random places. For example, especially at the end of the school year, you can find lots of furniture and other home appliances in the median on 17th Avenue. Students put items there to get rid of them, so they are up for grabs!
Walkthrough Etiquette
Doing a walkthrough with a potential landlord can be intimidating and overwhelming. It can be difficult to know what questions to ask, what to take note of, etc. Here are some important tips when it comes to a walkthrough.
Make sure to notify your landlord of any noticeable problems, and ask how that factors into the lease.
Take photos of every part of the house during the walkthrough. This is important because landlords can try and charge you for anything as small as a scratch on the wall.
Ask the landlord about the flexibility of the lease; if you are not planning on living in the property for the duration of the lease, in the event of study abroad or internships, be sure to ask the landlord about their policy on subleases.
Ask if added costs such as utilities are included in the rent or if they are an added fee.
