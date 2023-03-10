$20 million donated to UW Medicine deanship

Two recent gifts of $10 million from Steve and Connie Ballmer and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, respectively, have made the creation of the new Paul G. Ramsey Endowed Deanship possible at the UW School of Medicine.

The two donations serve as the primary funding for the deanship, and make it the largest publicly announced deanship at a medical school in the country.

The endowment, named after Dr. Paul Ramsey, honors Ramsey and his 25-year career as CEO of UW Medicine and dean of UW’s School of Medicine. Ramsey served in this role for 25 years before retiring in 2022.

“Dr. Ramsey has been an extraordinary leader, a trusted physician, a dedicated mentor, and a cherished friend,” Bill Gates said. “We are pleased to be able to honor Paul’s contributions to advancing health equity in our community in this way.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are longtime benefactors of UW and the medical school. Many gifts have been made over the years, including a donation in 2017 when the foundation pledged $279 million to the UW Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The new grant will be used to retain and advance the strength of UW medicine and the medical school. Although the medical school recently announced that they will stop participation in U.S. News ranking in 2024, it currently ranks ninth in research medical schools and first in medical schools for primary care.

“We are deeply grateful to Steve and Connie Ballmer and the Gates family for their visionary investment in the UW School of Medicine,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said. “Through this endowment, future School of Medicine deans will have valuable resources to help improve health for everyone, here in our community and around the world.”

The money is not restricted to specific activities or fields. The intent of the endowment is to provide deans with flexibility to use funds as needed to advance programs, opportunities, and research.

“The incredible generosity that led to the creation of the Paul G. Ramsey Endowed Deanship is both a recognition of Paul’s extraordinary contributions to improving the health of the public and a long-term investment in the UW School of Medicine’s work to improve health outcomes for everyone,” Jeremy Jaech, member of the Board of Regents and the UW Medicine advisory board, said.

Money from the fund will become accessible June 30. Following this date, the process of the deanship appointment will begin.

Reach reporter Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

