2023 Stice Feminist Scholar of Social Justice invited to campus

On Feb. 28, Cristina Burneo Salazar, a professor, researcher, and author at the Universidad Andina Simón Bolívar in Ecuador, will be speaking as part of the Earl and Edna Stice Lectureship in Social Science program. She has been writing poetry and essays for decades in Spanish, French, and English, obtaining a Ph.D from the University of Maryland in Latin American literature.

During Burneo Salazar’s studies, she realized that bilingualism offered a transnational perspective on literature, including migration and migrant justice. She returned to Ecuador 10 years ago and began working within the women's movement with her sisters, who welcomed her into the feminist spaces.

“In a country like Ecuador, if you work with [a feminist] approach, you’re always going to be addressing femicide, or gender violence, or racist violence, etc.,” Burneo Salazar said.

Burneo Salazar has previously collaborated with UW faculty and students on projects including a podcast produced by students that was broadcasted by the local community radio station KVRU 105.7 in spring 2021 under the guidance of Michelle Habell-Pallán, a professor of the gender, women & sexuality studies department.

Burneo Salazar also spoke at last year’s “Plurifeminisms across Abya Yala” event organized by Habell-Pallán with the help of other professors and department sponsors. Abya Yala means “land in full maturity” in the Cuna language of Panama and used as a term of respect to refer to the Americas. The symposium brought together a panel of guests to perform music and speak on art and movement throughout North and South America.

Habell-Pallán pointed out that Ecuador is currently experiencing undocumented immigration because of political displacement and instability in Venezuela.

“Chicana feminists, or Latinx feminists, are in dialogue with other feminists in Ecuador who are also trying to help us try to find a different language for migrants and immigration beyond the nation-state,” Habell-Pallán said. “[We are] trying to think of language that is not putting the vulnerable in a more vulnerable situation.”

Habell-Pallán will be teaching GWSS 390: Feminism in the Borderlands this spring, which is linked to last year’s symposium “Plurifeminisms across Abya Yala” and examines how Chicana feminist thought has changed intellectual, poetic, and aesthetic traditions beyond the U.S. borders.

In the upcoming seminar, Burneo Salazar will examine how human mobility and autonomous movement challenges the public and social norms. She challenges the use of language provided by the nation-state in order to rethink the ways we discuss immigration and migration without having to subject ourselves to the indignities of border policies. She will ask the audience to question how we move in the world, how we often are regulated by the norms of citizenship, gender, and more.

She will also discuss the radical idea of hospitality and hosting, removing the idea of relying on the state or the idea of citizenship, and instead on how we host people and think about mutual aid.

“We [should] stop considering national societies as the only type of organization possible,” Burneo Salazar said. “If we start thinking in a nonbinary way in liminal spaces, like Spanglish, people who live with no passport or papers ... we might find very interesting and politically relevant questions for forms of life that go against violence.”

According to Burneo Salazar, the social idea and social organization to stay in the place one was born, having one language and one cultural identity, as well as the social contract between people and the state, public policies and the law, are a part of national sedentarism. She argued that by approaching forms of resistance that have been happening for decades, it proposes a different form of life that is not national or territorial. For centuries, others have been shaping different ways of life that are not based on national power.

“Even within South America, in the Andean region, there are always different ways to approach all this migration, bilingualism, transnationality,” Burneo Salazar continued. “I’m very happy to be [coming to UW from Ecuador]. To consider different approaches from different parts of the world is the only way to understand differences in a more profound and diverse way.”

The lecture will be held in Communications 120 at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 with a reception to follow afterward in Communications 204. Students can register for free here.

Reach writer Kat Rios at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @gatoespacia

