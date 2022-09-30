'A big question mark'

Content warning: This article contains reference to sexual assault

As at-home sexual assault kits make their way into individual UW Greek houses, further discussion about their use has risen among the community. According to kit maker Leda Health’s terms and conditions webpage, marketing and selling of these kits have occurred despite the fact that they are not replacements to exams conducted at hospitals by sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE).

Madison Campbell, co-founder of Leda Health, was at the center of controversy in 2019 after receiving backlash from sexual assault advocate groups across the nation over accusations of capitalizing off of traumatic experiences like sexual assault. Leda’s Early Evidence Kit, formerly known as the MeToo Kit, was scrutinized for its name, and was accused of profiting off of the #MeToo movement.

In addition, groups like the National District Attorneys Association, National Alliance to End Sexual Violence, the International Assosciation of Forensic Nurses, and many advocacy groups across various states like New Jersey, Oregon, and Colorado released public letters denouncing the selling and distribution of at-home sexual assault kits. This includes the cease and desist letters from New York and Michigan attorneys general.

The kits made a comeback in 2020 during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when a temporary measure allowing sexual assault victims to collect evidence with a nurse on a Zoom call was put into place in Monterey County, California.

King County deputy prosecuting attorney Emily Petersen is the current vice chair of the special assault unit for the county’s prosecutor’s office. She stated that the validity of these kits in a court case remains a concerning question as it is unprecedented in Washington state. From Petersen’s experience, a DIY sexual assault kit exam has never been used as evidence.

“It remains to be seen whether or not the Washington State Patrol crime lab would even test these kits,” Petersen said.

“We don't make any assurances of where our kits can be used,” Ilana Turko, vice president of strategy at Leda Health, said. “No one should make those types of assurances because no kit is automatically admissible in a court of law. [With] the kits that are conducted by a SANE, nothing is automatically admissible.”

Petersen said there are many problems that lie with using these kits. First, the manner in which evidence is collected would not be the same if it were collected from a registered SANE nurse.

"I can only speak to King County, but SANE exams, and the evidence collected from them, are routinely admitted,” Petersen said. “I am not aware of any case where evidence from a SANE exam was not admitted.”

Petersen added that SANE nurses are trained to preserve the integrity of evidence in order to ensure no cross contamination with other DNA occurs. SANE nurses handle everything in a sterile environment with proper health equipment like gowns and gloves, and store evidence in a specific manner.

“[The kits] create questions, and victims, survivors, somebody who's experienced a sexual assault, should not rely on these home evidence kits and presume that they're going to be admissible in court,” Petersen said.

Along with providing evidence that is admissible in court, if anyone who has experienced sexual assault choose to pursue a court case, Petersen said SANE nurses are able to prescribe appropriate medication, provide trauma care, and treat sexually transmitted disease or infections.

“This is not just evidence collection, but medical care,” Petersen said. “We can connect victims, survivors, and those who've experienced sexual assault or sexual trauma to professionals who are equipped to help them both medically and with counseling as needed. That is one of the essential functions of a SANE exam as well.”

Petersen further stressed that in prosecution cases involving college students or young people, additional evidence of drug and alcohol use will be lost if individuals opt to do at-home kits and forgo toxicology exams.

“If you don't go to a hospital, we lose the potential of getting toxicology results as well … where we can find drugs or alcohol level,” Petersen said. “That's actually [when] a lot of times, our prosecutions are successful.”

Petersen said she understands that undergoing a SANE exam can be traumatizing whether or not a person decides to report a sexual assault, but she wants people to know that getting a SANE exam does not mean they need to report to local law enforcement.

“I think it’s really important for people who have experienced a sexual assault … to seek medical attention for [it], and [know] that there are professionals who are trained to collect this evidence,” Petersen said. “We want to ensure that if the decision is made to report to law enforcement, that there's the best, highest-quality investigation and prosecution that there can be. I firmly believe that having a SANE exam and evidence collection by a trained sexual assault nurse examiner is the best evidence that we would be able to present in court.”

The UW Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life said in an email statement that they were made aware of the issue through UW LiveWell and The Daily, and will be sharing information to all sororities.

“The goal of us partnering with Leda was not for people to be able to take this to the court of law,” Kappa Delta president Taytem Raynor said. “The Early Evidence Kits are more for the victim and survivor to be able to advocate for themselves [and] not have to relive their traumatic event by going to the hospital and doing a super invasive kit.”

Raynor said the kit allows for people to use the kit from the comfort of their own home, rather than having to go to the hospital and undergo a SANE exam, which can take several hours, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. While the actual price of a kit cannot be accessed publicly Turko said UW Kappa Delta members are charged $15 per quarter.

“I would hate for somebody to have experienced a sexual assault, use the kit, and have that not be admissible in court,” Petersen said. “It's just a big question mark.”

Reach reporter Jadenne Radoc Cabahug at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jadennecabahug

