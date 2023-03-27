A community terrorized

With just one day left in winter quarter, on the evening of March 9, a person was stabbed below the Padelford Garage. The incident was first reported minutes before 8:30 p.m.

While the suspect was reported fleeing west from the scene of the crime, the victim was transported to UW Medical Center. At the time of writing, the suspect has not been located and UWPD has not released a physical description publicly.

The violent incident caps off a quarter with relatively few crimes of this nature. The first days of the school year saw multiple acts of violence occur including the death of a non-UW male on Greek Row and multiple shootings on the Ave that left four students wounded from gunfire.

UWPD will give updates as they become available through the UW Alert Blog, but, as always, they encourage the entire UW community to stay vigilant as the new quarter begins.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.