A conversation about Chicano rights with activist Carlos Montes

On May 25, UW’s Progressive Student Union (PSU) and several other RSOs held a discussion board with Carlos Montes, a nationally respected Chicano leader, to discuss the rise of Chicano activism and the continued struggle for immigrant rights in the United States.

Montes is an activist who co-founded the Chicano youth organization the Brown Berets, which took direct inspiration from the Black Panther Party. He stopped by Seattle on a fundraising tour alongside the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), a national organization of working-class socialists.

The discussion covered Montes’ activism since the late 1960s, the current conditions of the Latino community, immigration policies of the United States, and the importance of continued activism for the Chicano and immigrant communities. After his prepared remarks, Montes took questions from attendees.

At the beginning of his speech, Montes asked attendees about the definition and importance of Aztlán, the mythical city of paradise that the Mexica (known to settlers as the Aztecs) envisioned when they settled in Mexico. Montes explored the symbolism of spiritual and national unity that Aztlán represents for Mexicans and the Chicano community in the United States.

Montes also dove into the importance of unity within the Chicano community during the 1960s, reminiscing about the March 1969 conference where he helped create the Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán (MEChA), a student organization seeking to promote Chicano empowerment through political action.

“In 1969, 1,500 young Chicanos met in Denver, Colorado to talk about the issues and problems, how can we unite to fight for justice,” Montes said.

“We united, we joined, and we declared the spiritual plan of Aztlan,” he said in Spanish.

Montes also spoke about the nation’s controversy surrounding immigration from Latin America, directly attacking both the Trump and Biden administrations for their failure to support immigrants and calling for greater mobilization to help Chicano communities.

“Title 42, that Trump put out there to stop people [from coming] due to COVID – the Biden Administration knew about this two years ago, they should have prepared a lot better,” Montes said. “They are doing a bad job of handling the situation. My message tonight is that we have to fight locally and in the state for reforms to help our community.”

Montes also highlighted how social media can be used to organize while emphasizing the use of traditional methods of interpersonal communication over technology.

“How do you organize?” Montes said. “You talk to people one-on-one, not just through social media. [For] a lot of our young folks, we rely on social media. I tell them, ‘You’ve got to talk to someone, look at them in the eye, and listen to them and have a conversation.’”

PSU President Mantak Singh described the process that went into organizing the discussion board, including securing funding for the event and getting sponsorships with other RSOs.

“Basically, I heard about him going on tour because of FRSO, but the planning was through working with other student groups to get the funds necessary,” Singh said. “We went around getting endorsements [and] we told MEChA.”

Events like the discussion board serve as reminders of the progress made by Chicano activists, and also highlight the continued work necessary to support Chicano and immigrant struggles, both at UW and across the country.

