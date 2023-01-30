‘A droplet of less restriction’

On Jan. 3, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) came out in favor of allowing abortion pills to be available at retail pharmacies across the country. Previously, abortion pills, such as mifepristone tablets, were only available in certified clinics or hospitals.

Abortions via medication are performed within the first trimester of a pregnancy. They involve first taking 200mg of mifepristone by mouth, then 800mcg buccally 24 to 48 hours later.

According to Dr. Emily Godfrey, an associate professor in family medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine, a medically induced abortion is safer than many over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol. Despite the general safety of medical abortions, the practice previously required a patient to travel to a certified clinic, sometimes hundreds of miles away. While the FDA’s stance is a great step forward, Godfrey pointed out that this recent development leaves a long way to go.

“What you heard in the news these last few days was like a little droplet of less restriction,” Godfrey said. “In fact, some people perceive it as, ‘Oh, great, you can pick it up at a regular pharmacy.’ But as a physician, I still have to register with that pharmacy for mifepristone, [and] mifepristone is only going to be offered in a limited number of pharmacies who choose to offer it.”

The barriers around medication abortion stem from a lack of knowledge on mifepristone, as well as the historical tendency of society to control women’s autonomy, Godfrey added.

“It is the general stigma around abortion,” Godfrey said. “And it's the lack of knowledge of the American public. This information doesn't accurately get spelled out to them. So then there's a lot of misinformation, and people buy into the misinformation that the FDA has put forth that they had to restrict this medicine because of concerns of safety. There’s a lot of gender disparity and gender discrimination in this country. I think what is happening with the medication abortion pill is just the same genre that we have had to fight all along.”

To Godfrey, the medication should be just as accessible as any other medication prescribed by doctors and physicians. Emergency contraception is also a critical piece in the conversation on bodily autonomy, she said.

At UW, Huskies for Reproductive Freedom (HFRF) is an RSO that has been working to provide emergency contraception to UW students for some time. Lucy Terry, the communications coordinator for HFRF, says that they have been working for some time to bring medication abortion to Hall Health.

“Specifically, I believe it is our goal to essentially have medication abortion as a resource on campus,” Terry said. “What we’re trying to pursue with legislation is to have it at Hall Health.”

Terry says that regardless of student needs, the decision to have medication abortion available at Hall Health is ultimately up to those in charge of Hall Health.

Dr. Katherine Johnson, an OB-GYN physician at Hall Health, reiterated the importance of accessibility to medical abortion resources.

“I'm really excited that the FDA has moved forward with this step,” Johnson said. “ I think it's really important to sort of remove any obstacles or barriers to a person being able to receive abortion care.”

According to Johnson, she would like to see Hall Health be able to provide medication abortion services. But as she noted, it’s a long process.

“We're looking into being able to provide those services,” Johnson said. “We want to do it the right way. And so we are kind of looking into sort of a step-by-step process of what that would entail. Preserving a person's ability to have access to all services included in reproductive health care and having the choice about what to do about a pregnancy is part of a person's right. And so, it's important for us to preserve that ability. ”

