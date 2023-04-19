‘A freedom for anyone is a freedom for everyone’

On April 14, the UW Taiwan Studies program hosted a public conversation regarding the future of U.S. relations with Taiwan. Bi-khim Hsiao, the Taiwanese representative to the United States since 2020, sat down with James Lin, a Jackson School of International Studies professor at UW.

Hsiao served four terms in the Taiwanese legislature and served as the senior adviser to the president at the National Security Council of Taiwan before moving into her current role. Hsiao also serves on the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy as a founding board member.

Questions posed to Hsiao regarding a variety of topics came from Lin, who read from a pre-compiled list of questions collected from professors and audience members.

Taiwan’s goals

Hsiao categorized Taiwan’s priorities as falling into three major areas: security, economic partnerships, and initiatives that concern expanding Taiwan’s international space and participation.

“It is our utmost priority to ensure that we can continue to safeguard our democracy and the stability of the region,” Hsiao said.

Ukraine

When asked about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Hsiao labeled it a tragedy, calling it a “watershed moment.” Hsiao asserted that the people of Taiwan agree that what has happened in Ukraine cannot be repeated in Taiwan.

“There is a general recognition that we must do more to bolster our defenses so that we can prevent that day from happening,” Hsia said.

Taiwan is learning from the war in Ukraine, examining defense elements such as Ukraine’s asymmetric defense and how they have reformed their defense system and how they have trained defense forces.

President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, has made this military development a national priority.

“We believe that the best way to prevent tragedy from happening is to make ourselves stronger,” Hsiao said. “I don’t think that we can prevent a war by telling the aggressor that we are going to give up on our defenses.”

Hsiao also commented on the inspiration that has arisen from the spirit of the Ukrainian people.

“We, [the people of Taiwan], cannot expect others to help us if we cannot help ourselves,” Hsiao said. “It is important to demonstrate the will and determination of the people in Taiwan to safeguard our democracy.”

Taiwan as a global player

When talking about Taiwan’s ability to engage and contribute in the international sphere, Hsiao stressed the importance of Taiwan’s inclusion on the global stage.

Currently, Taiwan is not a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization, cannot participate in the World Health Organization (WHO) assembly, and is not a member state of the United Nations.

During last week's talk, Hsiao brought up how Taiwan had alerted the WHO to an emerging virus in Wuhan, China, back in 2019.

“Unfortunately, our attempts to alert the global health community were ignored,” Hsiao said.

Beyond representation, Hsiao asserted that Taiwan has experts and intelligence to offer at the global level, but the lack of membership in these international institutions prohibits the nation from sharing their intelligence.

International responses

After a visit to China, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Europe must avoid being drawn into conflict between China and the United States.

Hsiao stated that, while it is common for people to label Taiwan’s situation as a Sino-American matter, the regional standoff has global implications.

“Taiwan’s security is a global matter,” Hsiao said. “It affects global prosperity. Fifty percent of global maritime commerce passes through the vicinity of the Taiwan strait with key components of the global supply chain also being produced in Taiwan. Taiwan has built itself as a robust democracy … a freedom for anyone is a freedom for everyone.”

Hsiao stated that the worry of the international community, excluding declared allies such as the United States, Australia, and Japan, is a real one.

In the hopes of abating this potential situation, Taiwan is working to advance international awareness and garner international support.

“We call on our international friends and all other like-minded democracies around the world to be consistent in the messaging to the People’s Republic of China that war is not an option,” Hsiao said.

