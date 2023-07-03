A highly anticipated return: U-District Safeway reopens its doors

The U-District Safeway, located at 4732 Brooklyn Ave. NE, is open as of June 21. After its demolition in December 2020, the redevelopment was part of a multi-year project which included the construction of the HERE Seattle apartment building.

The store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. and offers services such as DriveUp & Go and Grocery Delivery. The store has a deli, bakery, liquor, and floral section. In addition to offering grocery staples, there is also a selection of meat, seafood, and fresh produce.

Currently, QFC, Trader Joe’s, Target, and H-Mart are the only major grocery options for U-District residents.

“As someone who is going to live in an apartment somewhat adjacent to the Ave this upcoming school year, I’m glad the Safeway is opening up,” Morgan Bortnick, an incoming second-year student at UW, said. “It gives me and other UW students an alternative to shopping at Trader Joe’s or QFC, which can be kinda far. It’ll also offer better prices than the district market.”

The Safeway is in a prime U-District location situated directly below the 543-bed HERE apartment building. It is also nearby several of the newly developed high-rise apartments including The Standard, The Oliv, and The Accolade, which all hold hundreds of residents, making the new store a convenient option for thousands of UW students.

Reach News Editor Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.