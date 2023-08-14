‘A major step toward developing better therapies for a range of mental illnesses’: UW researchers identify two ion channel switches responsible for dopamine regulation

On Aug. 11, findings from UW Medicine researchers regarding dopamine release channels in mice were published in the journal Science Advances.

The study reports on the identification of two ion channel switches responsible for the regulation of dopamine. The channels, Kv4.3 and BKCa1.1, direct dopamine neuron firing and release.

Dopamine release occurs in two ways: phasic, a rapid concentrated release, and tonic, a slower concentrated release. Depending on the dopamine release pattern, the brain is regulated to perform different functions.

Researchers genetically mutated the mice to observe the effect on the mice’s behavior and the release patterns. Once the channel responsible for tonic activity was removed, the mice entered a state called hypertonic flow, resulting in enhanced motivation. When the channel responsible for phasic activity was removed, mice learned faster due to the increase in transient high levels of dopamine.

Larry Zweifel, professor of psychiatry & behavioral sciences at the UW School of Medicine, highlighted that this research provides a promising start in the search for therapeutics which could improve cognitive function and treat a variety of diseases or disorders, especially those relating to mental health.

“The ability to precisely manipulate how dopamine-producing neurons of the brain regulate different behaviors is a major step toward developing better therapies for a range of mental illnesses,” Zweifel said in a UW Medicine press release.

Findings from the research have the potential to aid in the search for therapeutic treatments for patients with learning disabilities, depression, schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorder, and addiction.

According to Zweifel, this is one component related to “improving cognitive function, for example, in patients who have learning disabilities … or increasing motivation in individuals who have depression, where you have a reduced motivational state. We’re hoping that’s ultimately what we can do.”

