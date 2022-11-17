‘A new era for cancer vaccines’

A study published this month by UW Medicine physician-scientist Dr. Mary “Nora” L. Disis found that a new experimental vaccine may be able to protect breast cancer patients against tumor growth.

According to Disis, an associate dean of the UW School of Medicine, professor of medical oncology, director of the Cancer Vaccine Institute, and lead author of the study, she and her colleagues have been working on developing these vaccines for years to protect against the tumor associated protein known as HER2.

HER2, short for human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, is an aggressive protein that is found on the surface of cells in some breast cancers even after treatment.

“It’s not a new story,” Disis said. “What we spent several years doing is trying to figure out the best way to immunize to get the highest immune responses.”

HER2 is unique in that an overproduction of the protein can create a beneficial immune response known as cytotoxic immunity, even though it causes a more aggressive type of cancer. Patients who develop this cell-killing immunity appear to have a lower chance of cancer recurrence after treatment.

Disis and her team worked to create a vaccine that was DNA-based to create this cytotoxic immune response.

“This DNA immunization is a new type of immunization,” Disis said. “In fact, DNA and mRNA, like we get with our COVID shots, are the new kids on the block. They seem to be a much more effective way to immunize patients to get a broad-level high immune response to an antigen.”

According to Disis, the 66-patient trial led by her team was one of the first cancer treatments to involve the use of a DNA vaccine.

“Regulatory agencies were quite concerned that DNA immunization could cause serious side effects, but, fortunately, that was not the case,” Disis said about the study’s three- to 13-year follow-up time.

According to Disis, protein-based vaccines have shown to be ineffective at protecting against cancer relapse. Recently, however, she and her team have found a way to look at a protein and figure out which parts could create a Type 1 T Cell immunity response — a type of response that has been known to be effective against cancer. DNA even has components that add to Type 1 T Cells, which make it an even more ideal mode of cancer vaccination.

Perhaps fittingly, clinical trials studying breast cancer vaccines have increased by 25% across the nation over the past five years.

“[This technology] has allowed the UW Medicine Cancer Vaccine Institute to get several new vaccines on the launching pad,” Disis said. “We have vaccines for breast, ovarian, prostate, colon, and lung cancer either in clinical trials or about to go into clinical trials. I think it’s a new era for cancer vaccines.”

