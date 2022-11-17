‘A place that they can call home on campus’

Over the summer, Carrie Moore started her position as the new executive director of the HUB. As director, Moore oversees leadership and supervision to accomplish the HUB’s mission of fostering student engagement, through managing student groups like ASUW, the Graduate and Professional Student Senate, and the new school year’s Board of Representatives (BOR).

Moore has been in higher education for about 15 years, previously working for University of Georgia and Hawai’i Pacific University in housing and student life.

According to Moore, the HUB functions as three things: a building, a department of the university, and a program that encompasses its “neighbors,” or the tenants and offices it houses. One of her primary goals is to provide a dynamic events center for the campus community.

Moore emphasizes the increasing importance of in-person student experiences starting this year, especially since the university is fully open for the first time since the spring of 2020. An example was the revamped annual HUB crawl — a Dawg Daze event held on Sept. 26 that featured activities like therapy dogs, cookie decorating, and esports.

“There was this effervescent joy at being able to be together,” Moore said. “I’ve never run an activity where I’ve had students come up and thank me for the opportunity before.”

Moore says that students are an important part in the process of deciding new activities for the HUB. She consistently meets with the HUB BOR, which consists of HUB student employees, students chosen from ASUW Senate, and student representatives from different RSOs, to advise her on what initiatives students want of the HUB and what needs they would like to be addressed.

She cited the recently installed foot washing stations as an example of this. After students brought up concerns to Moore, she helped to arrange a new setup to prevent people with shoes from stepping into the space.

Moore shares that through consulting the board and assessing revenue, the HUB hopes to have more student-centric projects, like a use for their new vacant retail space.

“I would hope that students see [the HUB] as a place of opportunity and a place that they can call home on campus,” Moore said. “This is where I can make friends, study, [and] get involved … I welcome any students who have ideas for things that could happen in the HUB.”

Reach reporter Anjali Singh at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anjali_singh35

