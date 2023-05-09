On April 24, The New York Climate Exchange, an organization to develop solutions to the global climate crisis, was announced by New York City mayor Eric Adams. UW is set to be a core consortium member of the new group.

The consortium, headed by Stony Brook University, has members from several major institutions and companies. Members include Georgia Institute of Technology, Duke University, Rochester Institute of Technology, the University of Oxford, Pace University, the Pratt Institute, the Good Old Lower East Side community group, Boston Consulting Group, and IBM.

Many of UW’s environmental science programs are world-renowned. In 2021, the U.S. News Best Global Universities list ranked UW’s environmental geosciences at #6 in the United States. In 2022, the atmospheric science program was ranked the #1 in the world by the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects list.

The exchange creates the opportunity for collaboration and innovation with world experts at the highest level. Maya Tolstoy, Maggie Walker dean of the UW College of the Environment, will be UW’s representative on the exchange’s board.

“UW serves as a global hub for innovative research into climate change action and adaptation, and the resources and relationships provided by the Climate Exchange will help us grow our impact even further,” Tolstoy said. “This is a truly exciting partnership, and it presents a fantastic opportunity for us to collaborate with a diverse group of peers across academia, business, and community organizations.”

The exchange will be headquartered on Governors Island in New York Harbor. Features of the 400,000-square-foot campus are to include eco-friendly buildings equipped with research labs, classroom space, exhibits, greenhouses, and housing facilities.

Several UW faculty members were instrumental in the planning efforts leading up to the formal announcement of the exchange, including Shuyi Chen, professor of atmospheric sciences; Dargan Frierson, associate professor of atmospheric sciences; Jessica Kaminsky, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering; Jonathan Bakker, professor of environmental and forest sciences; and Himanshu Grover, assistant professor of urban design and planning.

As the only West Coast member in the exchange, UW seeks to bring its expertise and innovation into the consortium.

“The UW Clean Energy Institute is proud to bring our expertise in advancing clean energy research, training, and stakeholder engagement to the New York Climate Exchange,” Daniel Schwartz, director of the UW Clean Energy Institute and Boeing-Sutter professor of chemical engineering, said. “Working as part of this global team, we see great opportunities to accelerate the energy transition through equitable deployment strategies.”

Participation in pioneering assemblies, such as The New York Climate Exchange, allows for UW to expand its impact in mitigating major climate issues on a larger scale.

“Linking our college’s research and teaching on carbon, water, and socio-environmental factors with The New York Climate Exchange will facilitate positive impact at a national and global scale,” Renée Cheng, dean of the UW College of Built Environments, said.

Construction for the exchange’s facilities are projected to begin in 2025, with the goal of opening initial programs by 2028.

