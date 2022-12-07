A welcome change

Over the summer, UW announced that it would be using the Common Application for the 2023 admissions cycle. This move aligns with the majority of American universities, as, up until this year, UW was the only school exclusively using the Coalition application.

Over the years, many students have expressed disdain for the Coalition application. Reddit user u/trytryagainn described it as “the Pepsi to Common App's Coke.” Criticisms include the site’s poor user interface, its incompatibility with other parts of the application process, and uncommunicative support.

The Coalition was created to make applying to college more accessible to marginalized students, but, according to Kiersten Murphy of Murphy College Consultants, the application’s drawbacks outweighed any benefits. Murphy serves as an industry expert in the college application sphere.

“I can collectively say that all college counselors across the nation celebrated jointly when UW announced the decision to join the Common Application this fall,” Murphy said.

The Common App hosts the applications of more than 1,000 colleges and universities all over the world. Murphy noted that this broad reach and an easy-to-navigate interface make the Common App more accessible than other application systems with less universal use.

Although UW has been looking to use the Common App for some time, the delay in adoption was due to the Common App previously having requirements that didn’t align with the values of the UW admissions team, such as mandatory letters of recommendation and requiring reporting of criminal history.

Students applying to UW for autumn 2023 could also choose to use ApplyWeb, a standalone option that was recently updated. Applying through the Coalition was not an option this year since UW changed vendors, which posed technical challenges for UW. Now that so few schools are using the Coalition app, Murphy predicted that it may soon cease to be an option.

Even though many prefer UW’s new Common App, it still presents some challenges for students.

“Admissions elect not to review the student's personal statement from the Common App, which virtually all colleges review, and instead asks students to write two school-specific essays on their supplement,” Murphy said. “As a college counselor, this is easy to navigate and understand, but it presented continued confusion from students this fall. It would be wonderful if UW could hop on board and read the personal statement to eliminate confusion for future applicants.”

Applicants also found confusion in the Common App’s optional 650-word additional information section. While UW clearly stated that they would not be reading the Common App’s personal statement, they did not specify whether they would be considering the App’s additional information section. The UW-specific writing prompts included an optional 200-word space for “additional information about yourself or your circumstances.”

Murphy confirmed that she was told at a UW event that admissions would also be considering the Common App’s optional 650-word additional information section, but the confusion means that only students paying particular attention knew that they could utilize both additional information sections, giving them 650 extra words to potentially strengthen their application. While more information doesn’t always strengthen one’s application, it remains to be seen if this loophole offers an advantage to hopeful UW applicants.

It’s already clear that the new Common App offering has already increased the number of students applying to UW. In early November 2022, before applications had even closed, director of UW admissions Paul Seegert reported that they had already received more applications than ever.

Reach contributing writer Friday Elkan at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @FridayElkan

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.