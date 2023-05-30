Abortion pill access sustained by Supreme Court, moves to Appeals Court

On April 21, the United States Supreme Court blocked District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling invalidating the approval of the abortion pill mifepristone by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Though the Supreme Court ordered an emergency stay, the case continued on to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, where oral arguments took place May 17.

The lawsuit was filed by an umbrella group of anti-abortion advocates under the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine. They questioned the FDA’s initial approval of mifepristone — which occurred 23 years ago — and their criticisms were largely upheld by Kacsmaryk’s April 7 opinion. Within the same day, a contradictory ruling was made by District Judge Thomas Rice of Washington state, ordering that no changes be made to the availability of mifepristone, setting up the current legal impasse for the Supreme Court to interpret.

While battles over mifepristone show no signs of slowing, misoprostol, a drug usually prescribed in concert with mifepristone, has faced less legal pressure.

“Part of the reason why mifepristone is targeted for court challenges and bans is that its only FDA approval is for use in medication abortion,” Dr. Sarah Prager, a UW Medicine OB-GYN, said in a press release. “Misoprostol was approved by the FDA for treating stomach ulcers, and is used off-label for other medical treatments including abortion. Therefore, it’s much more difficult to attack misoprostol in the courts or with the FDA.”

Mifepristone is still available to access in Washington, and the state’s pro-choice majority has created a sense of security around abortion access. However, maintaining pressure on local legislatures and keeping abreast of national decisions will continue to be vital for pro-choice advocates.

“Anything that happens on the country-wide scale is going to affect us whether we want it to or not,” Madeline Ellis, vice president of Huskies for Reproductive Freedom, said. “It’ll just make it so that even if Washington keeps mifepristone and the Supreme Court says it can’t, it’s going to make it harder to operate and keep giving people access.”

Though the case is far from over and is likely to continue traveling between United States courts, it is now with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, based out of New Orleans. No decisions have been released currently, and it is unclear what this decision may be, though the panel of three judges has notably displayed some skepticism of the FDA’s defense.

For those seeking medication abortions, post-abortion care and general natal care services continue to be available in the state of Washington regardless of one’s residency status.

“Washington law allows Washington clinicians to provide abortion services to patients who are located in Washington [at the time of treatment], regardless of what state they live in,” Prager said. “A patient presenting in Washington for services may be treated in Washington, consistent with the laws of Washington.”

The UW School of Medicine does not currently offer medication abortions, though it hopes to expand this access in June.

Reach contributing writer Julia Kogay at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @juliakogay13

