Adderall shortage hits college campuses hard

A shortage of Adderall medication across the country has left a significant portion of the nation suffering from attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other attention-deficit disorders, such as narcolepsy, without the medication they need to properly focus.

The drug shortage can be traced to a combination of a sudden increase in demand and a stark decrease in production as a result of manufacturing delays. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates that the shortage is likely to carry over into 2023.

Margaret Sibley is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the School of Medicine.

“The first thing [those affected by the shortage] should do is talk to their doctor, because ADHD is kind of a personalized-care model,” Sibley said. “There's a lot of options out there, but what works for whom depends on several factors about you, about your biology, about your lifestyle.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated six million children are diagnosed with ADHD. A 2013-2019 study found that boys were more likely than girls to be diagnosed by a doctor in general with the disorder.

“Ultimately, we want to empower people with ADHD to be able to cope in these situations where they might not be able to take their medication,” Sibley said. “A shortage might not be the only reason that someone might not be able to take their medication.”

While ADHD is often diagnosed in individuals before they reach college, this period of relative freedom mixed with having to balance the responsibilities of school can lead some who previously went undiagnosed to be tested for the disorder.

“People with ADHD have different medications they can take,” Sibley said. “Adderall tends to be taken more frequently in adults than in children. People who take Adderall usually find it helps them focus on daily tasks and [that] they can be more productive in many areas.”

