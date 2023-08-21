‘All of us are at risk’: Wildfire smoke hits Seattle hard

Shifting winds and raging fires across Canada and Eastern Washington have brought unhealthy air quality to Seattle once again. With a heavy smoke season that stretched well into October last year, there is little thought of this season ending anytime soon.

Recently, Dr. Bonnie Ronish, a UW Medicine pulmonary specialist and chief of Harborview’s Occupational Medicine Clinic, provided advice for how to stay safe as air quality drops over the coming days and weeks.

“At a higher concentration [of wildfire smoke debris], everyone is at risk,” Ronish said. “It’s like being really close to a fire, if you get a big breath of smoke you will have symptoms, you will have irritated airways, and those symptoms will last as long as they last for the individual.”

While there are no wildfires currently burning close to the Seattle metropolitan area, wind patterns affected by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary off the coast of California have blown smoke across the Cascades, blanketing the majority of Washington state in smoke.

“Most of us are going to smell it first,” Ronish said. “Your nose is more sensitive than any measurements that we have.”

The most effective protection against smoke inhalation is a tight-fitting, N95 respirator. Ronish pointed out, however, that because the unhealthy particulates from the smoke are so small, wearing surgical or cloth masks provide little protection when going outside.

“If you are having an increase in cough, increase in phlegm production, increase in shortness of breath, especially to the point where you cannot do things you normally can do … that’s really the time to [go indoors].”

