An ‘investment in sustainable solutions’

Starting in 2023, four advanced registered nurse practitioner (ARNP) fellows will be trained in psychiatry at the UW Medical Center.

Due to a $6.6 million investment from Premera Blue Cross and a new Behavioral Health Teaching Facility at UW Medical Center, the organization is now taking steps to counter the nation’s growing mental health crisis. The training will include inpatient, outpatient, telehealth consultation, integrated psychiatric care, and rotations at primary care clinics.

“There is a shortage in general professionals, and if we don't do something to address it now and into the future, that problem is going to continue,” Courtney Wallace, spokesperson for Premera, said. “So, this is really unique in terms of its helping set up and establish a psychiatric nursing program focused on mental health care.”

According to the Washington Department of Health, the ratio of behavioral health providers is as low as 1 for every 3,378 people. Thirty-five counties out of the state’s 39 are federally classified as “Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas,” distinguished by insubstantial access to clinical psychologists, clinical social workers, psychiatric nurse specialists, and marriage and family therapists.

“In general, there just aren’t enough providers,” Dr. Anna Ratzliff, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the UW School of Medicine, said. “At every level … if you look at the numbers of providers available, there just aren’t enough.”

As the nation’s mental health crisis continues to grow, this investment is one approach to address it. One in 5 adults and 1 in 6 youth in the United States experience a mental health disorder every year, and more than half of those with a mental health condition do not receive treatment.

UW’s development of the collaborative care model, a method of treating common conditions like depression and anxiety, will be the basis of training for this fellowship. Psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners will utilize the collaborative care model to further their skills and knowledge as consultants. The model also merges primary care clinics and treatment for mental health in order to provide accessible mental health care across the state.

“One thing that, specifically, these models do is that they increase access to psychiatric mental health services, which [are] already strained,” Brendan McDonald, a clinical instructor in the School of Nursing, said. “Rather than having a separate place where people have to go and contact [a mental health professional], why don’t we bring the care to the place where they’re already seeing a [primary care] provider?”

According to McDonald, who is also the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and the program director for the Advanced Practice Psychiatric Provider Fellowship Program, this is the first time that the UW School of Medicine and School of Nursing have collaborated together regarding an investment to improve psychiatric care.

Premera has long been involved with UW in an effort to improve health care across the state. In 2019, a $10 million investment was made in the School of Medicine to further integrate the collaborative care model into clinics in rural areas. To date, 23 clinics have established the collaborative care model through this grant. The UW School of Nursing received a $4.7 million grant in 2020 that initiated the Rural Nursing Health Initiative, which pledged to place 20 ARNP students in Washington’s rural practices every year for four years.

Premera Blue Cross’ goal to clinically integrate behavioral health and improve access to care in rural areas is one part of an “investment in sustainable solutions … [as UW] continues to find innovative ways to provide better access to mental health care,” president and CEO Jeff Roe said.

Reach contributing writer Elizabeth Martyrossian at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Eliz_Martyro

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.