On Oct. 17, UW President Ana Mari Cauce was elected to the National Academy of Medicine. The election comes in recognition of the success of UW’s Population Health Initiative, first announced by Cauce in 2016.

“This is truly an unexpected and amazing honor which, in fact, is the recognition of work undertaken by many, many people beyond myself,” Cauce said.

The National Academy of Medicine was founded in 1970. Originally named the Institute of Medicine, the Academy strives to advance health care for all through scientific breakthroughs. Further, the Academy provides access to medicine and sound and unbiased advice on both a national and international level. New members are elected every year, and the group’s bylaws state that over a quarter of these members must be from non-health care careers.

“This extraordinary class of new members is comprised of exceptional scholars and leaders who have been at the forefront of responding to serious public health challenges, combating social inequities, and achieving innovative discoveries,” National Academy of Medicine President Victor J. Dzau said. “Their expertise will be vital to informing the future of health and medicine for the benefit of us all. I am truly honored to welcome these esteemed individuals to the National Academy of Medicine.”

UW’s Population Health Initiative was launched with the core tenet of creating “a world where all people can live healthier and more fulfilling lives,” as per their webpage. The Initiative’s three pillars — human health, environmental resilience, and social and economic equity — seek to look at all aspects of an entire population’s well-being from a holistic approach, rather than from a traditional health care viewpoint.

“[Cauce] is richly deserving of this honor, and the Academy's recognition reflects her visionary leadership in launching the Population Health Initiative,” UW Provost and executive vice president for academic affairs Mark Richards said. “She is a thoughtful, compassionate and brilliant champion for creating impact for healthier people and communities everywhere.”

The Initiative’s physical footprint is housed within the year-old Hans Rosling Center for Population Health. Named for Swedish doctor Hans Rosling, the building was largely funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with a significant amount also coming from Washington state residents.

“I’m especially pleased to receive this honor because it is a recognition of the fact that medicine and health are broad constructs that encompass both behavioral health and a population health perspective,” Cauce said.

The Rosling Center, colloquially called the Population Health building, houses the UW Department of Global Health, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and portions of the UW School of Public Health.

“I’m deeply grateful to the Academy for their outstanding work to advance knowledge and discovery in health and medicine,” Cauce said, “I look forward to being part of the UW’s ongoing work in that shared mission.”

