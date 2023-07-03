Another 6-3 vote: SCOTUS strikes down Affirmative Action

On June 29, the United States Supreme Court ruled that the race-based admission practices at the University of North Carolina (UNC) and Harvard are unconstitutional. Following the decision, universities will no longer be able to consider race as one of the several factors when reviewing applications.

As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson previously served on an advisory governing board at Harvard, her abstention led to that specific ruling coming down to a 6-2 split. The UNC case had a ruling of 6-3. The decision ends a multi-decade precedent of affirmative action policies which aimed to promote and uphold racial diversity at universities across the country.

Chief Justice John Roberts, a longtime critic of affirmative action, stated that universities must adopt colorblind criteria when assessing an applicant's qualifications.

"Many universities have for too long … concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual's identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin," Roberts said while writing for the majority. "Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice."

In the majority opinion, Roberts stated that universities may “consider an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.” However, race itself cannot be evaluated as a factor in the admissions process.

Affirmative action was outlawed for all public universities in Washington in 1998 after residents voted in favor of Initiative 200. The June 29 ruling means that this restriction will now be expanded to both public and private institutions.

President Ana Mari Cauce released a statement Thursday shortly following the decision.

“The University of Washington remains firmly committed to creating opportunity and expanding access to world-class education for students from all backgrounds,” Cauce said. “This is central to our public mission as the University FOR Washington. I-200 already bars the use of race in admissions for public universities in the state of Washington, but we will review the Supreme Court’s action and any impacts on the UW. Yet our mission remains the same: to create an environment of opportunity and belonging for all our students.”

This is a currently developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reach News Editor Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.