Pell Grant expansion bill holds potential to increase affordability of UW education

Washington state Sen. Patty Murray, along with U.S. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono and U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan and Robert C. Scott, reintroduced the Pell Grant Preservation and Expansion Act of 2021 on June 16 in Congress.
The Pell Grant is a form of federal financial aid given to undergraduate students with exceptional financial need, according to the Federal Student Aid website.
The bill would increase the Pell Grant from $6,495 to $13,000, approximately double its current amount, over a period of five years after the 2022-2023 award year. It would also require Congress to fully fund the Pell Grant program, preventing funding shortfalls, and would extend eligibility from 12 to 18 semesters, among other reforms.
Murray, Hirono, and Scott co-sponsored a similar bill in 2017, according to an article published in Inside Higher Ed.
These changes, if executed, would help UW students afford an increasingly expensive education.
"Right now, we have a little under 11,000 students on our three campuses that are Pell-eligible and receiving a Pell Grant, and that's for about 53 million,” Kay Lewis, executive director for financial aid and scholarships at the UW Office of Student Financial Aid, said. “And so when they talk about increasing, and eventually over time doubling, the Pell Grant, you can see that that would impact a large section of the student body."
The maximum Pell Grant has dropped from covering more than three-quarters to under a third of the cost to attend college, according to the bill summary.
According to Sarah Castro, director of the UW Office of Federal Relations, the drop in the Pell Grant's purchasing power can be attributed to a disinvestment by states in education, raising the cost to attend college at a state institution.
The actual cost of providing education has remained fairly stable, Castro continued, bearing in mind how institutions have incorporated technology and other cost-saving measures to maximize their ability to provide education.
The bill would also extend Pell eligibility to “DREAMers,” a term commonly used to refer to immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Currently, undocumented students, including DACA recipients, are excluded from federal financial aid, but can receive state or college aid, according to the Federal Student Aid website.
“‘Undocumented’ means different statuses for different folks,” Hugo Garcia Villa, coordinator of the UW’s undocumented student resource center Leadership Without Borders, said. “One of the things that we had to recognize is that [undocumented students], with DACA, without DACA, don’t qualify for FAFSA.”
Students face a series of requirements to establish Washington state residency and overall eligibility for state aid, meaning not everyone can come here and access that funding, Garcia Villa said.
The bill, Garcia Villa continued, is a step in the right direction, and shows how Murray and others are making efforts to acknowledge and recognize the composition of communities. However, Garcia Villa said work remains to be done to help students whose documentation status problematizes accessing services like work authorization, health care, basic needs, and transportation services.
Castro said the university has been talking with Murray’s team about expanding the Pell Grant for years, and that the main focus has been trying to find a political path for the change.
Because the Pell Grant is partially dependent on yearly funding from Congress, the bill’s success may boil down to a numbers issue — how much funding decision makers feel should support the Pell Grant program, Castro said.
“If you are a Washingtonian, there's no better deal, truly, for an in-state student,” Castro said. “And increasing the Pell for smart kids that should have demonstrated need, it’s going to make it easier for them to get into school and easier for them to stay in school.”
The UW’s own Husky Promise grant program incorporates Pell Grant eligibility, pledging to cover full tuition for students who meet the required criteria, according to its description on the university website.
UW President Ana Mari Cauce helped establish the Husky Promise, according to Cauce’s online biography. Castro said she has been hugely supportive of the Pell Grant.
“[It’s] nice to see that everybody else has come along to what she’s been talking about for years and what we’ve been talking about for years,” Castro said.
