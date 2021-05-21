UW professors present findings on algorithmic bias

Two iSchool faculty members, Chirag Shah and Tanu Mitra, presented the culmination of their research on bias in search engine algorithms used by YouTube and Amazon in a lecture Tuesday.
Shah and Mitra addressed why search engines predominantly retrieve images of white males for queries such as “CEO,” and why misinformation is much more prominent during elections.
“There is something more happening at the surface level where the algorithms are tuned for this different kind of optimization, trying to figure out what will generate more traffic, more engagement,” Shah said. “And, yes, conspiracy theories do generate good traffic.”
Shah suggested that search algorithms work like a feedback signal based on user input, where clicks tell the algorithm that other users are more likely to engage with that content, even if it may not be correct or representative of the greater population.
These clicks create a cognitive effect where the user relies on the search algorithm to produce credible results, which, in turn, shape the users’ preferences — even if they are built on a foundation of misinformation.
“If it is at the top, it must be good, and if it is recommended, it must be right,” Shah said in his explanation of cognitive effect.
If these widespread search engines like Google, YouTube, and Amazon are flawed in the data they put at the top of their pages or recommend to consumers, how can artificial intelligence in search engines mitigate bias in these services?
Mitra suggested three solutions to make search engines more equitable and responsive to the populations they serve: governance via audits, value-centered audits, and actionable audits.
Audits, if leveraged on large tech companies that maintain search engines, could operate like consumer reports for products such as washing machines and cars to ensure transparency and fairness.
“We as researchers are doing these audits, and the question is, ‘Is it really making a difference?’” Mitra said. “We still don’t have a system in place where the algorithms or companies running these algorithms are truly accountable to an independent third party.”
Mitra and Shah also suggested the use of alternative search engines, but explained some of the challenges that would accompany this shift.
“Building our own web crawler or search engine is not as trivial as you can imagine,” Shah said. “It’s more than just solving technical challenges. There’s also a social challenge to solve.”
These social challenges, however, have come under the watch of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in recent weeks. Section 5 of the FTC Act explicitly bans models that are “likely to cause substantial injury to consumers that is not reasonably avoidable by consumers and not outweighed by countervailing benefits.” This could include racial biases in algorithms which can be seen as creating more harm than good.
Although the underlying algorithmic structures are inherently complex, research here suggests that actionable changes in algorithms are on the horizon to make search engines more representative and fair to underserved communities utilizing these services.
“It is in the interest of organizations to actually work with their users, collaborators, interested third parties, and academics to think about how they can chart this way forward … for algorithmic governance and control these sorts of harmful behaviors,” Mitra said.
Reach contributing writer Julie Emory at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
