Expanding accessibility in virtual reality

Rachel Franz, a Ph.D. student in the iSchool at the UW, recently received the Apple Scholars in AI/ML fellowship — awarded to researchers working in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) — for her work improving accessibility in virtual reality (VR) technology.
Franz has worked with accessibility in technology for many years, after majoring in both cognitive science and architecture and human-computer interaction as an undergraduate. The field is somewhat unexplored, making her research unique.
“There’s not that many people working in that space yet,” Franz said.
Her past research focused on making technology easier to use for older individuals, who generally have changing abilities and a reluctance to use trial-and-error when learning new technologies.
Franz aimed to make technology more user-friendly by way of artificial intelligence, hopefully allowing older people to take advantage of new technologies.
However, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was unable to continue research with older participants. This led her to look for a new topic of study.
“I started realizing that there’s quite a few accessibility issues with VR,” Franz said. “[For] 30-some years, people have been working on different ways to move in VR, different ways to interact with objects in VR, and yet, the accessibility of these techniques haven’t been explored yet.”
Thus, she began research in improving accessibility in VR for people with mobility limitations — research that would earn her the Apple Scholars fellowship.
“My goal is to eventually design a recommender system that recommends interaction techniques based on people’s abilities, their preferences, [and] possibly the structure of the virtual environment,” Franz said.
This system would evaluate the user’s performance — how quickly and accurately they can use the technology — and adapt to it, increasing the amount of people who could use VR.
This system will be applied to a wide variety of VR technologies and a wide variety of mobility limitations. This is made possible by ML, which allows technology to improve and teach itself without explicit programming, saving time and improving accuracy.
“Across VR apps, they use different locomotion techniques, different object manipulation techniques, and so the use case would just be to kind of choose the best interaction techniques for that individual and for their physical abilities and that they would be able to use it across different apps,” Franz said.
The Apple Scholars fellowship, which was granted to 15 students globally this year, funds two years of research and provides a two-year mentorship with an Apple researcher with similar interests.
Franz is working with Jeffrey P. Bigham, a researcher studying AI for accessibility.
“That’s really gonna help me with this [research], because personalization isn’t something that I have done before,” Franz said of the mentorship.
Although she is no longer working with older individuals, the COVID-19 pandemic still presents problems for her research.
“You can’t really do remote VR studies without the whole setup, so in order to get good data that you can trust, people actually need to use VR, especially people with all different kinds of physical abilities,” Franz said. “You can’t really predict what issues they’re going to experience or how they’re going to be able to use VR without actually trying it on.”
However, Franz is hopeful that she will be able to bring people into the lab soon, given the ongoing vaccine rollout.
Her research provides an exciting glimpse into a future where accessibility is widely increased and technology is more inclusive, expanding to meet many different needs of people.
“Just the fact that there’s so many of these [techniques] lends itself to personalizing interfaces and different interaction techniques for people with accessibility issues, so that’s kind of how the AI part came in, where you just have a lot of different options,” Franz said. “And maybe a solution to make VR more accessible is to personalize it instead of trying to standardize VR interaction.”
Reach contributing writer Samantha Ahlhorn at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @samahlhorn
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.