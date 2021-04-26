UW to renovate the Haring Center for Inclusive Education

Behind the UW Medicine Surgery Pavilion on the Montlake Cut sits an aging building, home to groundbreaking research, demonstration, and professional development.
This building holds the Haring Center for Inclusive Education, which aims to provide innovative ways to support children with disabilities through inclusive learning. The key ethos of the center is its ability to perform innovative research on methods to help children with disabilities cross learning barriers. The center then tests strategies that come out of this research at the Experimental Education Unit (EEU) school for infants, toddlers, and preschool- and kindergarten-aged children, and then finally trains professionals from all across the state and country in these proven methods so every school can give students with disabilities the highest quality of education.
Recently the Haring Center received a $30 million grant from the Sunderland Foundation to support its renovation. The center’s building, which was built in 1964, has never been renovated, only repaired.
Originally intended to be used as a school, the building has some unique elements that have added to its character over the years.
“It’s built with observation booths so people can watch their kids in the classroom … and the classrooms have views of the Montlake Cut,” Dr. Ilene Schwartz, director of the Haring Center, said. “But there’s lead paint, asbestos in the walls, the offices are tiny and dark and there are no windows and the heat doesn’t work … It’s really sad to see a bunch of four-year-olds in a classroom with their coats on because the heating doesn’t work.”
Given the large size of the university, smaller projects, like replacing the broken cement in the back playgrounds at the EEU (which caused mobility issues for students with walkers) or putting a new pathway at the front entrance of the building so it would be more accessible for strollers and wheelchair users, have taken years and continual advocacy from the school’s principal, Chris Matsumoto.
The small rooms make professional development training hard, too.
“Currently, it is like musical chairs,” Matsumoto said. “I'm always waiting for a space to open, so I can put the next person that needs a space in, and we’re getting to the point where it's not working.”
It’s clear that this renovation has been a long time coming for the Haring Center.
“When we first went there, we weren't there for very long when we realized that the facility was aging and really didn't reflect upon the quality of the work that was going on there,” Bill Sunderland, a trustee of the Sunderland Foundation, said.
Bill Sunderland and Alyssa Kreider, who have been involved with the Haring Center since 2014 and have had all three of their children attend the EEU, were integral in obtaining the grant from their family’s foundation.
In addition to addressing the health and safety concerns to bring the building up to current standards, and structural changes like updating the heating and ventilation systems, the renovation will address other issues like creating accessible bathrooms and having classrooms set up for easier student use.
One particularly exciting aspect of the renovation is a space set aside for a gymnasium and lunch room. Previously, the gym and lunch room were combined, which led to a cycle of setting up gym materials, tearing them down to set up lunch, and then setting up gym materials again.
As a nod to the highly collaborative work that the center does, rooms will be much larger, to allow for breaking out into small groups and stations. Even the observation rooms, which are key to helping parents and educators see how children interact, will become more airy and open.
Since the renovation is confined to the existing footprint of the building, the current features that are unique to the center will be expanded upon. The water views will be a centerpiece, with new, larger windows, and two outdated playgrounds will be combined into a courtyard space that will accentuate the entrance of the building.
The center caters to families from all across the Seattle School District, and, according to Matusmoto, the families are what make the Haring Center and EEU unique.
Kreider emphasized that one of the biggest areas of support that the center provides is its commitment to innovation. Sometimes, center staff would even bring in a different team — Dr. Schwartz and a graduate student — to come up with alternative ideas to address a child’s challenging behaviors.
“I think that's what the Center is really good at is just looking at things a little bit differently, for each kid and each family,” Kreider said.
Reach reporter Sruthi Ravi at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SruthiRavi_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.