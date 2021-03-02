Is COVID-19 going to stick around forever?

Amid this yearlong global setback, advances have been made to manage and somewhat control COVID-19. From the development of vaccines to antibody therapies for treating individuals with severe symptoms, the research is ongoing.
Such research includes UW Medicine microbiology professor Deborah Fuller, who is currently conducting research on the “second generation” of vaccine candidates for COVID-19.
“[Second-generation candidates are] ones that would induce immunity quicker, be more cost effective, be able to be stored at warmer temperatures, support distribution, and also a strategy to eventually induce what we call pan-coronavirus immunity,” Fuller said. “So that would be immune responses that would be capable of inducing immune responses against not only the current coronavirus, but potentially future outbreaks that might occur.”
The UK coronavirus variant, which was recently found at the UW, prompts questions concerning whether current vaccines are equipped to handle new and future variants. Fuller explained that the nucleic acid vaccines, which include the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, are quick to design and update.
“We can cut the time from six to nine months to update a vaccine to only six to eight weeks to be able to roll out a new update to match whatever new circulating strain might be emerging,” Fuller said. “And, of course, that's what you're seeing now with Moderna and Pfizer — they're already starting to redesign and test an updated vaccine that matches the latest variants of concern. The one from South Africa and Brazil, in particular … seemed to have been able to evade to some extent hosted immunity or the vaccine-induced immunity.”
How well can the current vaccines protect us? The efficacy of current vaccines is 95%, which means they are 95% effective at preventing any symptom of disease. This is an important level of protection, especially in terms of keeping COVID-19 cases at a manageable number to ease the burden on the healthcare system.
“But it's … 100% effective against all strains right now in terms of protecting you from severe disease, hospitalization, or death,” Fuller said.
A variant of COVID-19 is really a mutation, usually in the spike protein, which affects how the virus attaches to a molecule in order to affect our cells. These mutations will be present as long as the virus is around and replicating. Could this mean a repeat of 2020?
Amanda Casto, the acting instructor in the division of allergy and infectious diseases in the UW department of medicine, says she wouldn’t rule it out.
“Unfortunately, I don't think it's outside the realm of possibility, which I know might actually be the scariest thing for people to hear,” Casto said. “Because we kind of feel like there's like a light at the end of the tunnel now. But … we do know that some people can get infected more than once. So all of that information together puts that in the realm of possibility, which is hard to think about.”
The pandemic has forced lessons on how to manage a global health scare, has advanced science and technology, and has taught people to prioritize safety.
Geoffrey Gottlieb, an adjunct global health professor and professor of medicine at the UW, predicts that the pandemic will likely take one of two pathways in the future, both of which are more than likely a repeat of the past year.
“One is [that COVID-19 is] eventually eradicated and it's gone forever,” Gottlieb said. “I think a lot of smart people, smarter than myself, think that's unlikely. But the hope is that it'll sort of fade into the background and be maybe a minor [inconvenience], turn into what some of the other human coronaviruses have evolved into over the millennia to kind of a background, minor respiratory virus that we're all vaccinated against, and doesn't cause a lot of morbidity and mortality, or social disruption.”
In an almost best-case scenario, COVID-19 will become comparable to the common flu. There might be yearly COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, or even a two-in-one flu and coronavirus vaccine. But a vaccine alone cannot lower the current dangers of COVID-19 to this hypothetical level.
“There is no one magic bullet,” Gottlieb said. “And I don't think we should think of vaccines as one magic bullet, but a super important part of our armamentarium of things we can do to end this pandemic.”
Pairing the vaccine with the other tools from our toolbox to fight COVID-19 — wearing masks, socially and physical distancing, practicing good hygiene, and following CDC guidelines — we will go much further in terms of our progress for overcoming the coronavirus.
There is no sure prognosis for the future of COVID-19, but the investment and attention to the pandemic and growth of our toolbox might just equip us with the ability to control the virus to the point that it becomes a background problem.
Reach contributing writer Huma Ali at news@dailyuw.com.
