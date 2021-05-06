Graduate student union renegotiates contract with UW administration

The UW’s Union of Academic Student Employees (ASEs) and Postdocs (UAW Local 4121) has been negotiating with university administration officials for nearly two months as they aim for higher wages and better health coverage.
The union has more than 6,000 members across all three UW campuses, made up of “RAs, TAs, Tutors, Graders, Trainees and Fellows,” according to the union’s website. The website also lists social impact, equity, and working conditions as the three core principles of the union’s work.
The initial demands of the union cover five categories where it wants to see improvements in its contract from the UW administration: compensation, health insurance, campus climate, mentorship and advising, and leave and caregiving.
Specifically, the union has proposed an increase in the wages of ASEs by 3% every year to match the increasing cost of living in Seattle, as well as increased access to coverage for mental health care, gender-affirming care, and dependents. The union also demanded that the administration expand current diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts as a way to empower underrepresented ASEs.
“All of our demands center around making it possible for those who are underrepresented to really thrive at the university and to improve recruitment and retention of underrepresented groups,” Sam Sumpter, vice president of UAW 4121, said.
In order to develop these demands, UAW 4121 sent out yearly surveys to members to determine what they needed to improve their conditions at the UW, according to Sumpter. The goal was to “[assess] the prevalence of discrimination faced by UW Academic Student Employees (ASEs), as well as to better understand ASEs’ perceptions of equity and inclusion at UW and to strategize interventions,” according to the 2018-19 survey.
“It’s been a pretty clear take away from those that BIPoC folks, that trans and queer folks, folks with disabilities and chronic illnesses, are all experiencing a worse time at the university,” Sumpter said. “So members have really been driving how there needs to be material changes in our working conditions and in our contract that help support those issues.”
The union’s current contract expired April 30, and when the UW administration declined to extend it, the contract was forced into the “Evergreen Period” mandated by Washington state law, wherein the terms of the contract are extended for up to one year, according to the union.
That same day, the UW administration presented UAW 4121 with their own offer, according to Sumpter. The union then held an all-members meeting May 1 to discuss the UW administration’s proposal and decide on next steps. Whether or not the union accepts the final contract proposed by the administration will be decided by a vote of the entire membership.
UW spokesperson Victor Balta said the university generally does not comment on ongoing negotiations, but said he would answer specific questions. He has yet to respond to The Daily’s follow-up inquiry.
Levin Kim, a head steward in the union, recognizes the nature of the bargaining process means both parties have had to move on demands in order to reach an agreement, but they hope union members will continue to fight for these changes in future contract negotiations.
“My ultimate hope would be that all members are able to engage and give us feedback on what their needs are, and to ultimately get involved with organizing in the union so that we can lay the groundwork for future contracts as well,” Kim said.
