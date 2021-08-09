Montlake Bridge expected to close for 26 days due to construction

On Aug. 9, the Montlake Bridge near Husky Stadium will close to motor vehicle traffic for repairs on the bridge’s aging deck panels and expansion joints.
At 96-years-old, the historic Montlake Bridge spans the Lake Washington Ship Canal, connecting the Montlake neighborhood to the U-District. The bridge opened in 1925, and before the COVID-19 pandemic, served about 60,000 drivers daily.
King County Metro routes that cross the bridge will be rerouted, while vehicle traffic will be detoured onto I-5 to NE 45th Street, or the nearby University Bridge next to west campus.
Changes being made in this project will not impact the bridge’s Collegiate Gothic architecture designed by architect Carl F. Gould, who designed many other buildings in the same style on the UW campus, including the Suzzallo Library.
The project, being completed in two phases, begins with the initial 26-day closure focusing on replacing the metal grid deck panels. However, during the first phase of work, the bridge will remain open to bicyclists and pedestrians.
The panels, which were last replaced in 1998, have forced the bridge to close nine times in 2020 and seven times this year for emergency repairs, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
“The deck is at a point where it is failing and falling apart,” Joseph Calabro, spokesperson for WSDOT, said. “This work really cannot wait any longer.”
WSDOT initially planned for the closures, announced in March of this year, to happen in the fall. However, after consulting with the UW, the project was moved to August, in between the end of summer quarter and the start of fall quarter.
“UW Transportation Services worked with WSDOT to make sure that the closure period was avoiding the major events on campus and high-traffic time frames,” Caryn Walline, interim director for UW Transportation Services, said.
The Montlake Bridge project is being done in coordination with the nearby State Route 520 Bridge construction project, which is taking advantage of the closure to remove and replace contaminated soil from the site of planned upgrades to Route 520.
The first phase of construction for the Montlake project is set to finish in time for the start of the Husky football season, reopening to drivers on Sept. 3, one day before the first home game at Husky Stadium.
The second phase of the project, happening throughout five weekends in the fall, will concentrate on repairing and rehabilitating mechanical components that raise and lower the bridge, according to WSDOT.
The bridge will be closed to all traffic during the second phase to keep the bridge in an upright position for repairs, and will not coincide with Husky football games.
UW Transportation Services is encouraging the community to consider different transit options, such as walking, cycling, or using the Link Light Rail to travel to campus.
Reach reporter Timothy Phung at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TimPhung
