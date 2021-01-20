UW Medicine graduate under fire for role in Capitol siege

UW Medicine grad Dr. Tammy Towers Parry was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.
In a video posted to Twitter, Towers Parry can be seen wearing clothes and holding a flag both emblazoned with the QAnon logo, as she shares her experience storming the Capitol.
After the mob broke windows in order to “bust in,” Towers Parry said, they were met with what she believed was pepper spray and teargas.
“[Storming the Capitol is] the least we can do, so God Bless America. Joe Biden did not win. He's hopefully going to prison,” Towers Parry falsely claimed at the end of the video.
In response to her conspiratorial comments, people online from all over the country tried to find where she was employed, tweeting at organizations she could have been affiliated with.
She’s a proud 1994 @UWMedicine grad though 😏 Does she have hospital admitting privileges at any of your facilities? She shouldn’t.— Coby Wright (@touchdown_c_hox) January 8, 2021
In an email, UW Medicine director of media relations Susan Gregg confirmed that Towers Perry graduated in 1994 and reaffirmed the statement that Towers Parry has never been employed by the UW and does not have admitting privileges.
Others searched online sites like healthgrades, which gives the address of Swedish Primary Care offices, where she is no longer employed.
“Dr. Tammy Towers Parry has not been affiliated with Swedish since May 2015,” Swedish Medical Center said in a tweet.
The Washington Medical Commission also issued a tweet regarding formal complaints that they had received via their website.
Towers Parry could not be reached for comment, as her Twitter account was suspended and a listed phone number had been disconnected.
Photographs also have recently spread online of another member of the mob in the Capitol wearing UW apparel.
Reach reporter Teresa Bonilla at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @toomuchteresa
(1) comment
This person had a mental health decline that pre-dated Trumps election. She had to quit practicing medicine over 5 years ago as schizophrenia-like tendencies grew. At some point in the last few years, she got sucked into the QAnon wormhole, finding belonging in a warped world. Her story is tragic. I watched the video posted on Twitter by @Cleavon_MD climb to over 2M views, with the misleading statement, "Meet Dr. Tammy Towers Parry a Family Medicine Doctor in Seattle, WA" as if she were an ordinary physician practicing medicine on a Monday and storming the capitol on a Wednesday. I then watched Twitter users confidently post outdated and false information over and over again. I also saw a digital "mob" tear her down on Twitter, with a level of vitriol that paralleled the people in MAGA mob. Mental health issues need more attention. I was pulled into Tammy's story due to connections I have with a member of her extended family. What I saw unfold on Twitter was ugly, unhelpful, and sad. Tammy's mental health status doesn't excuse her actions, but it helps explain them.
