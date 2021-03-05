Seattle uses UW mapping tool developed for equitable vaccine dispensation

A new mapping tool developed by the UW department of environmental & occupational health sciences (DEOHS) will be used to help set up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in parts of Seattle that are medically underserved, according to a UW press release.
DEOHS associate professor Edmund Seto and DEOHS alum Esther Min are the main developers of the tool.
“Right now, the challenge we have with COVID vaccines is that we are not getting enough vaccines,” Seto said. “What we are trying to do is create tools that help communities hardest hit by COVID.”
The mapping tool derives much of its information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index combines the preparedness levels for a variety of natural or human-related disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic with income, number of people per household, and vehicle access.
Combining the index’s data with the increasing rate of positive cases in certain areas and using census information to single out a specific location, the mapping tool shows which areas are the most affected and vulnerable and lack nearby vaccination clinics. The most affected area on the map is South King County.
Seto noted that while the tool will provide the city with direction and offer some relief to hard-hit communities without vaccine availability, it also highlights problems such as economic disparities and a lack of health care access in predominantly minority communities.
“The maps are just confirming what we think we need to be doing,” Seto said. “Last year, we saw maps of the county showing a high case positivity in South King County. We also saw that South King County was undertested and didn’t have as high a testing rate as North King County.”
Mayor Jenny Durkan took to Twitter to highlight how the tool will be used to battle the vaccine equity problem in the Seattle area.
“@UW has been a strong partner as we address disparities in distribution, & this tool is critical [to] reach communities who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Durkan tweeted Feb. 23.
The City of Seattle adopted a resolution last month that promotes equitable vaccine dispersal, stating that the city will strive to reach out to communities that have barriers to health care access, such as distrust caused by medical racism, language, and more.
Researchers think the UW’s mapping tool could very well help with pushing the effects of that resolution.
“We’ve just done the tip of the iceberg with tool development,” Seto said. “There is so much more to be done that makes the system better.”
Beyond the technology aspect, Seto pointed out that the map isn’t able to provide everything that is needed.
“At the end of the day, you need to reach people,” Seto said. “A map is not going to reach people. Once you've targeted an area and you've got boots on the ground, you are talking to community leaders and the people who can reach the hard-to-reach. We need to engage our local community leaders and the map doesn’t do that.”
Reach contributing writer Lorcan Stokes at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LorcanStokes
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.