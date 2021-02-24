UW students recognized by Computing Research Association

Five UW undergraduates were recognized by the Computing Research Association (CRA) for their undergraduate research with the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering and the Information School (iSchool).
The CRA has over 200 members from North America, including academic departments of computer science and engineering, laboratories, government entities, and professional computing societies that are active in computing research. The organization works to ensure that the computing research community is represented nationally and toward change that benefits research and society as a whole.
Every year, the CRA receives nominations from departments at colleges and universities. Specific schools, such as the iSchool and the Allen School, look for exceptional undergraduates who have made an impact by advancing work in their fields while also contributing to the common good. Those who are nominated go on to be considered by the CRA judges, along with nominees from other universities.
Joy He-Yueya, a recent UW graduate who majored in computer science, was one of three recipients of the CRA 2021 Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher Award. Her research involves using artificial intelligence (AI) to develop tools that can level the playing field in regard to healthcare and education.
“I want to improve our health care systems and the way clinicians interact with patients using artificial intelligence,” He-Yueya said. “I also want to use AI to develop personalized educational tools that can give students a learning advantage, especially in underserved communities.”
He-Yueya hopes to continue to study AI and how it can be used to benefit people by pursuing a Ph.D. in this field.
Ximing “Gloria” Lu, a senior majoring in computer science and statistics, was one of five runner-ups for the CRA award. Her research mostly involves work with natural language processing and using machine learning with computational biology to analyze medical images.
“I really like how my efforts contribute to advancing topics in my field; it's really cool to see how others can build upon the work I do and use computer science to benefit people,” Lu said.
Having little background in computer science, Lu became interested in the field after coming to the UW and became heavily involved with the computer science community. She hopes to provide resources and support for other students who may lack the educational resources to study in a computing-related field.
Parker Ruth, a computer engineering and bioengineering major, was another finalist for the award. Ruth became inspired to do his research after being involved with a global health research project where he saw how writing code could make an impact on people's lives. His research primarily focuses on working with various aspects of computing and engineering to improve the accessibility of healthcare.
More specifically, his work includes prototyping mobile tools that analyze various aspects of health, and designing computing tools that support population health and automation.
“One of the things that excites me most about my research is the amazing people I get to interact with," Ruth wrote in an email. "I am fortunate to work closely with colleagues in computer science, electrical engineering, and bioengineering, in addition to several outstanding clinical collaborators from University of Washington Medicine.”
Jenny Liang, an informatics and computer science major, received an honorable mention from the CRA. One of her projects was developing HowTooDev, an app focused on providing novice programmers with work strategies that have been tried and tested by more experienced programmers.
“I just want to know more about what makes software engineering good software engineering,” Liang said.
Emily Bascom, an informatics major, also received an honorable mention from the CRA for her undergraduate research, which ranges from analyzing potential privacy risks from any technology with a microphone to developing a tool that improves communication between doctors and patients to reduce errors.
“I am a very people-oriented person, and extrovert, so I am definitely excited about making an impact on people’s lives,” Bascom said. “With research you can really listen to what people are saying and try to make their lives better — researchers have this power to digest what people are going through. Seeing your research findings turn into results and then improvements is definitely what's kept me going.”
