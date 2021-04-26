Students may soon have opportunity to comment on IMA renovations; dietitian proposal moves forward at ASUW meeting

The ASUW’s Board of Directors (BOD) heard from the UW director of recreation about changes in planning at some of the UW’s signature buildings. Additionally, students involved in the party on Greek Row during February’s snow may soon face discipline.
Renovations at the IMA and ASUW Shell House
Students could soon give input on the upcoming renovations at the IMA, director Matt Newman announced at the meeting. The UW also continues to look for funding for renovations to the ASUW Shell House, Newman said.
The $28 million IMA renovations were first announced at a BOD meeting in November and will consist of the addition of gender-inclusive spaces and an enlargement of the pool.
“We’re in the early design stages, and there would be a public workshop for students coming up in early or mid-May,” Newman said. “The date has not been set yet.”
Funding for proposed renovations to the historic ASUW Shell House is also progressing, Newman reported.
Originally built as a seaplane hangar for the U.S. Navy, the century-old shell house is the historic home of the UW rowing team. The shell house is featured in the story of the UW’s 1936 Olympic gold medalist rowing team, whose story was turned into a book, “The Boys in the Boat,” and will be adapted into film under the direction of George Clooney. Before that, the shell house location was used by local native peoples to carry watercraft between Lake Washington and Lake Union.
The remodels, part of a campaign called The Next 100 Years, envision a space where events, lectures, and classes can be held for some of the week, while other days the building will function as a community center, with some exhibits on display for an admission fee.
About $2 million in funding has been secured out of the $10 million required overall, according to capital campaign manager Nicole Klein.
The project is searching for one or more lead donors, Newman said, who will pledge the majority of the price tag — $5 to 7 million. After this, the campaign will go “more public,” though Klein clarified that small donors are still welcome.
Dietitian at UW Hall Health
A student-led effort to add a dietitian to UW staff may soon come to fruition, Newman also announced. The student senate first heard a bill calling on the UW to hire a dietitian in January; the bill was passed by the senate and the BOD in March.
“What we’re proposing — and we’re following the guidelines of that resolution — is to hire a full-time professional, a registered dietitian, who can see students one-on-one, intake other students and perhaps direct them to other opportunities inside or outside the department,” Newman said.
The proposal is under review by the Services and Activities Fee (SAF) committee, the student-run panel controlling millions in funding levied from students as part of tuition. SAF raised some questions about ensuring the position was tailored to the needs of the student body, and will not return its decision until May or June.
Other Notes
Those who participated in the controversial party on Greek Row during February’s snow may soon receive “individual letters” regarding violations of the student code of conduct, community relations director Alex Schroeder said. Participants at the gathering will face discipline, including suspension, UW vice president for student life Dr. Denzil Suite warned at the time. Both the BOD and ASUW senate, as well as community members, have blasted the attendees at the event for violating safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board Bill 2.46 hires Hamza Hussain as the Student Health Consortium director for the 2021-22 academic year.
Board Bill 2.47 hires Nicole From as the director of the ASUW Office of Outreach and Involvement for the 2021-22 academic year.
Board Bill 2.48 hires Bella Lufschanowski as the Rainy Dawg Radio general manager for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Board Bill 3.07 allocates $2,800 to the Women in User Experience student organization for its event, Learning Through Design: 7th Annual Women in User Experience Conference, to be held virtually May 8.
According to finance and budget director Alece Stancin, the money will fund “captioning and interpreters” as well as workshops and speakers from a variety of industries.
The BOD discussed a number of outreach topics, including how best to convey information about the many new student offices approved this year, updating the ASUW website and integrating social media, and a proposed physical 3D map of entities on campus for possible display in the HUB.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
