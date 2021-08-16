Resident vaccinated UW students eligible for $1,000 scholarship drawing

The UW will randomly select 10 vaccinated students from each campus to receive a $1,000 scholarship, the university announced last week.
All resident undergraduate and graduate students who attest to being fully vaccinated before 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 17 will be automatically entered into the drawing.
The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not considered fully effective until two weeks after the last dose. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are two-dose series; to be eligible for the drawing, students must have received their first shot by Aug. 13 and Aug. 6, respectively. Johnson & Johnson recipients need to have received their shot by Sept. 3.
UW Medicine is currently offering free vaccinations for students, employees, and members of the public by appointment.
Students who completed less than six credits during spring 2021 or graduated in spring 2021 are ineligible for the drawing.
Selected students will be notified by the Office of Student Financial Aid in September.
Funding for the scholarships comes from the state’s multimillion-dollar “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccine incentive program, which the state claimed boosted vaccination rates by 24% and reduced the decline in vaccination rates among younger people.
Governor Inslee announced in June that public Washington colleges and universities would “receive nearly $1 million to run their own drawing for free tuition and expenses for vaccinated students.”
UW President Ana Mari Cauce said “nearly half of UW students” have submitted the vaccine attestation form, and “attest to being fully vaccinated at a rate well above 90%,” in an email Friday announcing the reinstatement of the UW’s mask mandate.
The student vaccine attestation form does not require vaccine card submission as proof of vaccination.
