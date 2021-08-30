UW-led panel reflects on historic heat wave, implications for public health

The Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education hosted a UW-led panel on Aug. 26 to discuss the deadly heat wave that hit the Pacific Northwest in late June.
The heat wave broke previous Pacific Northwest records by more than 10 degrees Fahrenheit and was responsible for over 100 excess deaths in Washington, making it the deadliest weather-related event in state history.
“Those records were very extreme,” Kristie Ebi, a professor in the UW Center for Health and the Global Environment, said. “Certainly the region was not prepared. That heat wave was virtually impossible without climate change.”
Ebi said heat-related deaths have been trending up in recent decades, with 35% or more of heat-related deaths in the past two decades connected to human-caused climate change.
And it’s not just about the heat.
As temperatures increase, the Pacific Northwest is expected to experience more wildfires, which exacerbate respiratory and cardiovascular conditions and may contribute to chronic health conditions.
While larger pollutants like ash are filtered out by the nose and throat, smaller particles emitted by wildfires can damage the body more easily. A recent study linked short-term exposure to wildfire smoke with increased likelihood of COVID-19 cases and death.
Last year, over 6 million Washingtonians were exposed to “very unhealthy” or worse air quality for at least two days, and over 5.5 million were exposed for at least five days.
UW professor Jeremy Hess said the “relatively short advance warning” of the heat wave contributed to stress on already-strained hospitals.
“This was a historically unprecedented extreme heat event,” Hess said. “We were already really struggling with capacity issues and that mostly had to do with COVID-19.”
Hess said hospitals were short-staffed in the weeks leading up to the heat wave, and that they had only five days to prepare.
“We have a lot of underlying chronic vulnerability,” Hess said. “A lot of our patients, particularly the most vulnerable, don’t have outstanding health care access.”
Due to Seattle’s historically cool climate, Hess said, housing in the area is typically built for heat retention and isn’t equipped with air conditioning.
Moving forward, Ebi said developing a heat action plan for the region is crucial.
“We need to put heat and wildfires into the context that they’re an ‘all of society’ problem,” Ebi said. “We know that it’s not just human health, it also [has] impacts on agriculture, on workers, on livelihoods.”
