GPSS discusses what practices the UW can continue post-pandemic

The Graduate & Professional Student Senate (GPSS) met April 21 to hear from a student regent about a new project that tackles the question of what new practices the UW community will continue in a post-pandemic world.
After surveying students and faculty for her project on what the UW community wants out of post-pandemic schooling, student regent board member Kristina Pogosian found that one question that consistently came up was what the UW has learned throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and what new practices can be continued even after the pandemic is over.
“It could span between faculty showing greater empathy to you, it could be faculty’s use of some online tools that you weren't exposed to as much before the pandemic,” Pogosian said. “It could even be things outside of the classroom like having access to online counseling services or other telehealth communications.”
Pogosian ran a survey in collaboration with the Office of Educational Assessment, asking this open-ended question to undergraduate and graduate students across all three campuses, receiving over 3,700 responses.
The results of her study will be presented to the Board of Regents in May and could be directed to those with authority to make changes to meet those demands.
“Any finding that we have about student needs inside the classroom, we would direct that to faculty,” she said. “Anything that has to do with outside of the classroom, anything under the administration's point of view — for example, continuing funding for those online counseling services — would be directed towards the administrators.”
The GPSS also passed two resolutions. The first was on the improvement of accessibility of GPSS resources to the general public. Next was a second reading of the joint resolution with the ASUW from the week prior in support of graduate student union UAW 4121’s initial bargaining demands for its new three-year contract.
All senate meetings are available to the public and are scheduled every other Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., and are recorded as well. Additional information and Zoom links can be accessed on the GPSS website.
Reach reporter Christopher Kim at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ChrisJYKim
