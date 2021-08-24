Superflares potentially less devastating to exoplanets, UW-affiliated astronomer team finds

A study published earlier this month by an international group of astronomers, including one from the UW, has added to the growing body of research examining the effects of solar flares on extraterrestrial atmospheres, a field of study currently of great interest to astrobiologists.
Dr. James R. A. Davenport, stellar astronomer and research assistant professor in the department of astronomy, also a co-author of the study, was part of a team of astronomers who used data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to analyze the stellar flares of low mass, magnetically active stars.
As stars burn, they boil from the inside out as plumes of ionized gas, called plasma, rise and fall in massive convective cells. This moving electrical charge generates a magnetic field, according to Davenport.
Roughly 70-80% of our galaxy is made up of dim, red stars, called red dwarves or low mass stars, that are much smaller than the sun.
These differences in size create vastly different magnetic fields, and mean that low mass stars behave very differently than the sun. The sun is relatively stable, with cyclical patterns of magnetic activity that astronomers have charted since the times of Galileo, Davenport said. This pattern, called the solar cycle, creates sunspots and their accompanying phenomena, solar flares, which release massive amounts of energy that blast off into space with the force of millions of nuclear bombs.
These flares also release radioactive particles and high energy electromagnetic waves, both of which are extremely damaging to planetary atmospheres and biology as we know it. Although a solar flare would cause a lot of problems here on Earth if one were to hit us, the flares that erupt from low mass stars can be much, much more devastating. Superflares are thought to occur very frequently in low mass stars due to their intensely strong and chaotic magnetic fields, which according to Davenport, creates difficulties for any potentially habitable planets in those systems.
The magnetic fields of low mass stars are chaotic, constantly changing, and extremely powerful due to their formation from convective cells that reach deep into the star. In contrast, the sun’s magnetic field is generated mainly by its outer layer of boiling plasma.
Another interesting tendency of low mass stars is their rapid rate of spin.
“It’s like being in front of a sandblaster,” Davenport said. “You could just have that atmosphere completely pulled off the planet and you’d be left with just this rock that’s completely inhospitable to life. You’d lose all your nice fluffy clouds and rich water atmosphere that you depend on.”
Fortunately, however, Davenport’s group of astronomers found that of the low mass stars they analyzed, their superflares occurred between 55 and 81 degrees latitude, much higher than the sun’s flares, which occur at roughly 10 to 30 degrees. Davenport’s team hypothesizes that the swift spinning of low mass stars — rotating in a matter of hours as opposed to the sun’s 27 day cycle — can have disorderly effects on their magnetic fields and coronal structures, tangling them together and pulling them up towards the stars’ poles.
The high energy particles and electromagnetic waves ejected during the superflares may not be directed straight along a star’s equatorial plane, meaning that the exoplanets around low mass stars may be safer from superflare events than previously hypothesized.
To find the flares, the group developed new analytical tools to sort through TESS data, looking for sudden spikes in the brightness of low mass stars. According to Davenport, the core of a superflare can last around twenty minutes, but its slow decay can take hours, causing a 10-20% increase in brightness.
“If you went outside and the sun got 20% brighter for a couple hours, it’d be a pretty worrisome day,” Davenport said.
A superflare from a low mass star would also likely cause powerful aurorae events across an entire planet. Once the radioactive particles from the flare hit the planet’s own magnetic field, they are accelerated and funneled in toward the poles where they interact with the atmosphere, emitting multicolored light in sweeping bands.
The small size and commonality of low mass stars makes them prime targets to find exoplanets through transit exoplanet detection, a method in which astronomers analyze dips in a star’s brightness to find its planets.
“We don’t have measurements of exoplanet magnetic fields, that’s a generation away still,” Davenport said. “We know what the stars look like, and we’re starting to learn about what the planets look like, how big they are, how common they are, what kind of orbits they’re in. It’s up to the next generation to figure out what those planets look like.”
Reach reporter Sarah Kahle at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @karahsahle
