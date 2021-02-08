ASUW Board of Directors does not change bylaws

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) vetoed Board Bill 5.04, first discussed early last month, which would have changed the way that the ASUW Judicial Committee structures its hearings. The bill would move the committee from the Standard Code of Parliamentary Procedure to Robert’s Rules of Order to address a “difficulty in maintaining order” under the current rules.
As such a move would require changes to the ASUW’s Bylaws, the bill first had to be read by the Judicial Committee, which recommended against the change.
“The Judicial Committee finds that the accessibility of last year's election complaint hearings are not indicative of Standard Code, but can be attributed to the adversarial nature of the hearing, a sudden move to the remote format and also a change of leadership,” Jonathan Kwong, who sits on the committee, said. “One year of misfortune does not speak to the ability of our committee to run an effective hearing or durability of the Standard Code to keep order.”
The BOD agreed with the findings and vetoed the bill.
Campus Sustainability Fund
Communications director David Frantz said that the UW’s Campus Sustainability Fund, which dispenses funding to projects working to “improve the sustainability of UW’s campus and/or operations,” is hosting a grant writing workshop for those interested in receiving funding from the organization. The workshop is Feb. 25 from 3 to 4 p.m.
Board Bill 2.24
The BOD passed Board Bill 2.24, which added Vanessa Zelenović and Alex Davidson to the Universal U-PASS Committee.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.