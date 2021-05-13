ASUW Student Senate elects new leadership

The ASUW Student Senate elected next year’s speaker, vice speaker, and membership coordinator Tuesday.
Senator Timothy Billing, who currently serves as on-campus committee chair, was elected speaker from a pool of three candidates. Billing will replace current speaker and newly-elected director of university affairs Lukas Illa.
Billing most recently sponsored a measure to increase the accessibility of off-campus housing by providing an online platform for students to compare rooms and landlords. Billing also called on the university to provide a tuition break last May.
Billing ran on a platform focused on accessibility, and hopes to move senate to a hybrid model with “virtual tune-in options” in the fall.
“We’ve had a lot to learn from our time on Zoom,” Billing said. “Having a virtual option as well as an in-person option is essential.”
Senator Madison Truitt was elected as vice speaker, a role which acts in part as a senate liaison to the ASUW Board of Directors. Truitt said one of her main goals as vice speaker would be to build community by “meeting with individual board members and senators.”
Truitt also serves on the American Indian Student Commission, which recently sponsored legislation calling on the UW to recognize Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ Day.
Senator Vanessa Zelenović was elected as membership coordinator, in which she will oversee membership and attendance records. Zelenović said she hopes to support the transition to in-person operations by providing additional onboarding resources for new senators.
Elections for committee chairs, which will be paid positions starting next year, will take place next week.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom webinar on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.