Team of UW researchers analyzes effects of climate change on Arctic lightning

In a recent study, UW earth and space sciences researchers analyzed a decade’s worth of global lightning data and found that the amount of strikes occurring in the Arctic had tripled, likely due to increases in human activity and pollution.
Many Arctic communities are unprepared for the increased amount of strikes in their region, according to Dr. Robert Holzworth. People who are used to lightning often have access to severe weather education and are therefore more likely to know the precautions to take in a thunderstorm, such as staying away from water and tall objects. In addition, those regions often have established measures to deal with lightning dangers, such as regular forest maintenance to mitigate the risk of wildfire. In contrast, communities in the Arctic have not established the necessary policies and programs to reduce the risk of lightning destruction.
“Certainly up in the Arctic, they wouldn't necessarily be prepared for it,” Holzworth said.
Lightning is a byproduct of the process that builds clouds and thunderstorms, which requires both moist air and temperature difference across a region. Interactions between snowflakes, ice, and dust particles generate strong charge separation processes, which create large voltage differences between different regions of the cloud.
Lightning occurs when charge differences within the cloud grow so large that the air between them begins to break down.
“If you have an air gap between two voltages, you generally don't have current flowing because air’s a good conductor, unless the field between the conductors gets to be so high that it breaks down the air,” Holzworth said. “That's what happens when your finger touches the doorknob if you shuffled on the rug in the wintertime and you get a zap.”
In another study from 2017, Holzworth and his colleagues used data from their global lightning database, the World Wide Lightning Location Network, to show that increases in shipping and global trade can cause up to 10 times more lightning in a specific region. The study found that there was a highly elevated amount of lightning strikes across a 10-kilometer-wide track from Sumatra to the Suez Canal. According to Holzworth, the dust and pollution generated along major shipping routes can greatly increase the likelihood of lightning along those regions.
As the Arctic ice melts, polar shipping routes have begun to open for longer periods of the year. In particular, traffic through the Northwest Passage (a polar route through northern Canada) and the Northern Sea Route (a similar route across northern Russia) is expected to increase significantly.
“Though you only got a couple hundred thousand lightning strokes per year in the Arctic, [they’re] gonna hit something,” Holzworth said. “[If] you happen to be that ship that's now sailing on this new free waterway that’s open, you might think you're in heaven but you could still have weather-related issues that you weren't expecting.”
Atlantic currents like the Gulf Stream bring warm water into the Arctic, which causes the glaciers to melt. The more ice that melts, the less of it there is to reflect the sunlight. Instead, as the ocean’s surface area increases, it absorbs more of the sun’s energy, furthering the warming cycle.
The team believes that the increase in lightning strikes may be due to the greater differential heating caused by this influx of warm meltwater, which is due to both Atlantic currents and human-caused climate warming.
As more ice melts, the frequency of Arctic lightning strikes is expected to increase, although it remains to be seen whether the linear increase will hold or if it will grow exponentially.
