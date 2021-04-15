UW researchers find significant vaccine distrust among incarcerated populations

Over 45% of inmates surveyed by UW researchers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that they would refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, with fewer than half saying that they would accept one if offered.
Dr. Marc Stern, a correctional physician and affiliate assistant professor of health services in the School of Public Health, was interested in finding out how this specific population would react to the news of a vaccine. Stern assumed that many would have low health literacy, meaning they lack the necessary background information that would enable them to make informed health decisions. This assumption led him to believe that many would potentially refuse a vaccine, which poses significant danger as the incarcerated population is incredibly vulnerable to COVID-19 and is typically at a higher risk for more severe illness.
“We ought to create public service announcements, videos, tools, that we can put into jails and prisons to help convince people who are there that getting vaccinated would be a good idea,” Stern said. “I realized that you can't really do that unless you know what their reasons are for hesitancy or for refusal, which led to wanting to do this survey.”
Stern was unsurprised to learn that the rate of refusal was so high. Through his work with incarcerated people, he has seen firsthand how deep their mistrust in institutions is.
The lowest rate of vaccine acceptance was among Black men and younger incarcerated people generally, which tends to align with their negative experiences at the hands of law enforcement or healthcare professionals. The disparities in the criminal justice system run rampant: Black men are overrepresented in the prison population, in addition to receiving harsher sentences than their white counterparts for similar crimes. Stern firmly believes that individuals in prison often do not get the human respect that they deserve.
“A lot of them have done bad things, and that is something that we have to recognize,” Stern said. “But when they are sentenced to prison, the sentence is going to prison, not being in prison. In other words, once they get there we are not allowed to further penalize them by killing them or causing them health problems. The fact that they're in prison — that's the punishment.”
A goal of the survey was to speak to inmates and hear not only their thoughts on getting a vaccine but also their feedback on materials that could be used across the country to improve inmates’ health literacy. Some things that may be perceived one way by someone who has never been incarcerated may be interpreted completely differently inside the walls of a prison, so it is important to ask the intended audience their opinion.
The study was conducted between September and December 2020, with researchers interviewing over 5,000 inmates from three prisons and 13 jails in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. Stern believes that since time has gone by and vaccine rollout has increased significantly since then, inmates will be more willing to receive it.
“It’s a reminder that we have a lot of work to do to keep this population safe,” Stern said. “Black individuals especially face a triple whammy: more likely to be incarcerated; once incarcerated they’re more likely to be infected; and they’re the least likely to agree to be vaccinated. Keeping this population safe keeps the community safe.”
Reach reporter Michelle Austreich at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @djmeezus
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.