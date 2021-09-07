Creation of new Google shared NetIDs, shared drives disabled

On Aug. 25, the creation of new UW Google accounts for Shared UW NetIDs and new shared Google drives was disabled. This follows Google’s recent changes to Google Workspace for Education, including the discontinuation of free, unlimited storage.
“We’re working to understand how to best provide a useful, sustainable UW Google service to our community within the constraints of the new Google Workspace product,” vice president for UW-IT Aaron Powell wrote in an email. “This is a complex effort, as the new Google Workspace product differs from the prior G Suite for Education product [in] functionality, its financial model, and operational responsibilities.”
New UW Google NetID services will now only be offered for personal UW NetIDs. In the past, shared UW Google NetIDs were available for UW departments, courses, and student organizations.
UW shared Google Drives will also be “significantly limited and will likely necessitate the migration of data to alternate storage solutions or tools,” though personal accounts will continue to be able to collaborate using Google Drive. Existing shared NetIDs and drives were not impacted in this round of changes.
“We have not announced any service changes to existing Google accounts with Shared UW NetIDs or existing Google Shared Drives,” Powell said.
UW-IT is also anticipating “significant storage limitations for UW Google accounts associated with personal UW NetIDs,” and has plans to identify alternatives for different types of use cases.
“Alternate data storage options won’t be a one-size-fits-all approach, but will need to be determined based on what is being stored and how it is used,” Powell said. “At this point, we believe that many users of the UW-provided Google Drive will continue to find it a good fit for their storage needs.”
Current storage alternatives to UW Google Drive include U Drive and UW OneDrive.
“Negotiations with Google are still ongoing,” Powell said. “The months-long conversations between UW-IT, other institutions of higher education, and Google are nearing a reasonable conclusion … we hope to have a better sense of how the UW will be using Google’s education product during the upcoming academic year.”
UW-IT will announce further updates via the UW Google Changes Project page.
Reach Co-News Editor Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
