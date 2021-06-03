UW sees no increase in cleaning costs despite COVID-19 protocols

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and schools began immediately disinfecting surfaces to protect against the virus. However, as the pandemic progressed, scientists learned more about the novel coronavirus’s behavior on surfaces.
Studies revealed that in typical indoor conditions, the virus is effectively neutralized within three days. Because of evolving information like this, the UW has had to actively adapt to combat COVID-19 throughout the past year.
UW staff worked closely with health and safety officers to revise cleaning schedules to meet the original guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The university added extra cleaning and disinfecting to high-touch areas, going from daily cleanings to twice-daily cleanings.
The budget for cleaning on campus did not change despite the changing circumstances, according to Josh Gana, associate director for facilities, operations, and special projects at UW Housing & Food Services. Thanks to the closing of campus, many buildings did not need active maintenance, and the staff actively cleaning them were able to help make sure the public-facing buildings were cleaned much more thoroughly.
“With lower occupancy, buildings were closed, which overall reduced the daily work load,” Gana said. “This helped to balance out the increased cleaning for the occupied buildings.”
Gana added that “on a per building basis the cost was higher, but overall, the established budget stayed the same.”
When it seemed possible that classes could return to in-person learning for fall quarter, director of building services Gene Woodard started a deep cleaning process for all areas students would interact with. Without students on campus, highly trafficked areas were able to be deep cleaned with powerful disinfectants for the first time in years. Even when it became clear that fall 2020 would also be remote, that didn’t deter Woodard and his team from maintaining their efforts to keep campus clean.
Throughout this summer, staff will monitor the changing CDC guidelines and vaccination rates to prepare the best methods for keeping both staff and students safe for a return to in-person classes, this upcoming fall quarter.
Gana and Woodard are both confident staff are up to the ever-evolving challenges of fighting COVID-19. But this responsibility will not fall solely on the staff.
“It’ll be a community effort,” Woodard said. “We are really going to rely on everyone in the campus community to participate in cleaning and disinfecting.”
Reach contributing writer Max Meyers at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @fire_max72
