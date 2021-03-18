Provost discusses increasing diversity on campus in town hall

Instead of being greeted by a bustling crowd and a live music performance at this year’s annual Provost’s Town Hall, most attendees sat holed up in their rooms. That didn’t stop Provost Mark Richards from addressing the impact students and faculty have made over the last year while also talking about the future goals of the university.
Richards’ main talking point was the UW’s need to focus more on recruiting and retaining faculty who advance diversity, and the important role they play in creating an atmosphere of belonging.
He also praised the UW’s response to the pandemic, saying that through research, teaching, and public service, the university’s response to the pandemic has been remarkable. He then went on to highlight the accomplishments of UW faculty and students when shifting to online learning.
“If our faculty, staff, and students better reflect the people in our communities, then our campuses will become more welcoming to all people,” Richards said.
Richards highlighted the new Faculty Diversity Initiative that aims to address this issue, with $5 million allocated toward the goal of recruiting more faculty who will enhance the UW’s goals of diversity, equity, and inclusion. He wants departments to re-examine their hiring, reappointment, and promotion criteria for faculty to support the UW’s diversity initiative.
Despite all these plans to increase diversity on campus, Richards said it is not enough to just hire diverse faculty; there also needs to be an environment where they want to stay and thrive.
Rickey Hall, vice president for minority affairs and diversity, also said he aims to create a supportive climate for students, faculty, and staff to encourage retention.
“We must create campus physical communities, be it physical environment[s] or department cultures, that suggest we want them here and, indeed, we have prepared for them to be here,” Hall said. “It will take that level of intentionality for us to become the type of university we aspire to be.”
Hall highlighted the Black Student Union’s efforts to push the university to accept more Black, Latino, and Indigenous students and faculty, noting that the UW has made some progress. Hall said, however, the university has fallen short on its faculty diversity efforts, with more work needed in order to better serve underrepresented students.
“I urge that we remember that kindness, acceptance, and understanding go a long way in this world,” Richards said in a closing statement. “We will all benefit from each other’s care, support, and goodwill. The work of diversity belongs to all of us, every day.”
Reach contributing writer Yash Katwal at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @yaaaaaaaaash
