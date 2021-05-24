Student support amid Israel-Palestine conflict discussed at ASUW BOD meeting

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) considered ways to support UW students affected by heightened tension and renewed conflict in the Gaza Strip and passed a number of hiring bills.
In the Gaza Strip bordering Israel’s westernmost corner, the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the region, bombarded one another using rockets, aircraft, and artillery for more than 10 days, killing at least 243 Palestinians and 12 Israelis before a cease-fire was negotiated Friday. Rioting and violence erupted between mobs supporting the two sides.
The Middle Eastern Student Commission (MESC) has been advised not to make a statement, director of university affairs Clara Coyote said.
“Both Israeli and Palestinian students are represented by the Middle Eastern Student Commission, and unfortunately, some people see those two identities as being in opposition,” Coyote said.
ASUW president Camille Hattwig encouraged the BOD to focus on impacted students, doubting that “anyone is necessarily curious for our nuanced take on next steps in this very serious humanitarian crisis.”
“Palestinian struggles have largely gone unacknowledged or silenced,” Coyote said, noting conversations with MESC leaders. “They were sharing stories of worry about family who is in immediate danger, distress and how that is impacting them during finals.”
Director of campus partnerships Waleed Khan suggested letting the Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights UW group put out a statement that could then be reshared by the ASUW. However, a similar message republished by the Panhellenic Association drew “quite a few angry messages” from offended community members, director of community relations Alex Schroeder cautioned, who suggested having a response ready for any such messages that may pop up.
“I would love to see ASUW and [its Office of Communications] take a stance where we’re at least highlighting that this is going on, and there are people being impacted, and we’re calling for their safety or for an end to the violence,” director of programming Rahul Prasad said.
Passed legislation
Board Bill 2.70 hires Zoe Toupin as the assistant director for the Womxn’s Action Commission for next school year.
Board Bill 2.71 hires Toby Gallant as the assistant director for the Student Disability Commission for next school year.
Board Bill 2.72 hires Mason Green as the ASUW director of legislative affairs for next school year. The director of legislative affairs heads the ASUW Office of Government Relations and serves as the ASUW’s chief lobbyist to the state and local governments.
Board Bill 2.73 hires Antonio Gonzalez, incumbent director of internal policy, as the ASUW personnel director for next school year.
Board Bill 2.74 hires Naomi Yuen-Schat as the assistant director of the Asian Student Commission for next year.
Board Bill 2.75 hires Jiovany Soliman as the business manager for the ASUW Bike Shop for next school year.
Board Bill 2.76 hires Ava Cole as the systems administrator for the ASUW Office of Communications for next school year.
Board Bill 3.11 approves an amended version of the ASUW budget for the 2022 fiscal year.
The budget as passed does not include a proposed $10,000 increase for ASUW Arts + Entertainment (A+E) that was voted down by the Services and Activities Fee committee. In its place, the ASUW Finance and Budget committee has transferred $5,000 from the ASUW’s general fund to A+E.
“We wanted to make sure that Arts + Entertainment was still supported in case grants from the HUB and [the Interfraternity Council] aren’t able to happen next year because of potential financial difficulties that each of those entities might be having,” finance and budget director Alece Stancin said.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
