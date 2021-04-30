From toxic to constructive: How UW researchers want to change the way we disagree online

After a nearly yearlong study, UW researchers recently published their findings on public habits surrounding online discourse, as well as ways to mitigate some interpersonal damage.
Amanda Baughan, third-year computer science and engineering graduate student and lead author, cited online arguing’s negative reputation — despite conflict being an essential aspect of relationships — as an inspiration for the study. How social media platforms are set up only makes things worse.
“Another related construct was the idea of restorative justice, which focuses on healing in relationships after there’s been harm,” Baughan said. “Right now on online platforms there’s mostly punitive justice, where you can block or delete posts, so there’s not as clear of a path to healing relationships after conflict.”
Baughan wondered how this could be fixed.
The study began with a series of nearly 160 interviews to get a scope of the habits people employed or witnessed during online arguments, which allowed the researchers to flesh out some common pitfalls. They made comics showing what it would be like to use one of their proposed solutions and had 100 people evaluate their potential effectiveness. In total, the researchers worked with almost 260 people.
One finding in particular stood out: people want to be able to have difficult conversations on online platforms — a notion that similar research largely fails to consider, instead focusing on all the ways that arguing in the virtual sphere leads to unproductive and unsatisfying conversations.
For Baughan and the other researchers, it was a cue to think of tangible ways that online arguing could be improved, largely through website features called design interventions.
One of the more popular design interventions with those surveyed is called channel switching, which would allow users to move from a “public” space, like a comment section or Twitter thread, to a private chat. Channel switching would possibly reduce some of the bravado generated in public arguments, just like how people might pull someone aside to talk with them in real life instead of confronting them in a group setting.
Another design intervention was called humanizing, which addresses the decreased empathy generated by the Internet’s relative anonymity. It might look as simple as making a profile photo larger so that people remember they’re arguing with a real person.
Baughan in particular is interested in the overlap between psychology/relationship science and online design features. Many of the design interventions draw from psychology, and, to Baughan, this discipline can describe the heart of the issue.
“The one thing that I found after looking through the data and then reading a little bit more into the psychology of conflict is that a lot of these interventions represented a constructive style of conflict management instead of one that’s more passive, combative, or conceding,” Baughan said.
Design features promoting constructive conflict management would then result in more effective online discourse, and allow people to see the Internet as a place that can foster productive discussions rather than a cesspool of polarization and toxicity to be avoided at all costs.
“Most of the interventions [people liked] because they allowed them to slow down and really focus on the relationship and reaching some sort of connection with another person,” Baughan said. “My next step is really to try and do these in real life — implement the design interventions in how people argue online.”
